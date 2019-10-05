Saturday

5th Oct 2019

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

EP commissioner hearings resume This WEEK

  • Is Ursula von der Leyen's college starting to have an image problem? (Photo: European Parliament)

By

European Parliament (EP) hearings into EU nominees resume this week after bruisings in which two candidates were already knocked out and two put on the ropes.

Spanish foreign minister Josep Borrell will defend his claim to become EU foreign affairs chief, one of the four biggest jobs in Brussels, on Monday (7 October).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The European Commission's existing anti-trust chief, Denmark's Margrethe Vestager, will defend keeping her powerful portfolio for another five years on Tuesday.

The Netherlands' Frans Timmermans, who battled Hungary and Poland on rule of law in the previous commission, will also defend his bid for a top climate post later the same day.

His hearing ends the first round of EP cross-examinations.

Most of the 26 candidates (Britain is out due to Brexit and Germany's Ursula von Der Leyen is commission president) are expected to get through.

But brutal proceedings in recent days saw parliament's legal affairs committee use new powers to disqualify two names (from Hungary and Romania), forcing von der Leyen to seek alternatives.

France's high-profile single market nominee and Poland's pick for the agriculture post have also been called back for second hearings, due on 14 and 15 October.

Even if France and Poland get through in the second hearings, the rejection of two nominees would be a novelty, after MEPs' ejected just one token EU candidate on each occasion following elections in the past 15 years.

The setbacks revolved around financial improprieties, except for Poland's nominee, who was more judged too "vague" on his answers.

Belgian and Croatian candidates also fielded questions on corruption allegations and mysterious wealth, causing potential image problems for von der Leyen's college.

MEPs and von der Leyen must agree on all posts before the EP votes on the full set of names on 23 October and the new von der Leyen commission is to take up office on 31 October - the same day the UK is to exit the EU.

But EU leaders will hold a summit prior to 23 October that could furnish opportunity for last-minute political talks to appointments.

Meanwhile in the background, justice and home affairs ministers will discuss the EU's fight against corruption, far-right terrorism, and child sexual abuse in Luxembourg on Monday and Tuesday.

Eurozone finance ministers will also discuss banking union on Wednesday and all 28 finance ministers will talk about the fight against money-laundering the next day.

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. Borrell: from controversy to EU's top diplomat
  2. Vestager: Race for EU top job is 'no issue' outside Brussels
  3. Timmermans: von der Leyen will be tough on rule of law

Feature

Borrell: from controversy to EU's top diplomat

Before Josep Borrell is confirmed as the next the EU high-representative and vice-president of the commission, he is likely to face questions during his grilling about corruption allegations and other controversial comments.

MEPs block Romanian and Hungarian 'commissioners'

In an unprecedented move, MEPs in the legal affairs committee said there were conflicts of interests for two commissioner-designates. Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen will now have to decide what to do with them.

News in Brief

  1. Libyan migrant trafficker seen with Italian officials
  2. UK PM will ask for extension, Scottish court told
  3. Greece's Mitostakis warns Turkey to stem migrant flow
  4. Ireland: Current UK position equals no-deal Brexit
  5. Italy's EU nominee advocates Keynesian economics
  6. Italy's EU pick keen to tax US polluters
  7. Von der Leyen to live in Berlaymont office
  8. Scottish court asked to delay Brexit

Column

These are the crunch issues for the 2019-2024 EU commission

These developments will largely determine who will be running the world in the coming decades and perhaps generations. If the Europeans can't find an answer over the five years, they will be toast. And we haven't even mentioned climate change.

Magazine

The changing of the guards in the EU in 2019

The four most powerful EU institutions - Commission, Parliament, Council and Central Bank will all have new leaders in the coming ten months. Here is an overview.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  9. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  11. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  12. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions

Latest News

  1. EP commissioner hearings resume This WEEK
  2. German MEP challenges Suica on conflict of interest
  3. EU states given right to police Facebook worldwide
  4. Hahn hopes to wrap up EU budget talks this winter
  5. Schinas spars with MEPs over migration job title
  6. Greece needs to face reality about asylum seekers
  7. Sinkevičius pledges to 'listen' to climate protests
  8. Estonian nominee's answers fails to convince all MEPs

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us