Former EU top diplomat becomes security lobbyist

Europe's first-ever foreign affairs chief, Catherine Ashton, recently took a job with private security firm GardaWorld, which bids for EU contracts.

A second senior EU official has also joined the Canadian firm, as its British competitor, G4S, faces uncertainty over Brexit.

British firms protect EU embassies in Afghanistan and beyond (Photo: ussocom_ru)

Ashton, a 63-year old baroness who now sits in the UK's House of Lords, became the "member" of an "advisory group" at GardaWorld Security in September, according to her parliamentary declaration.

The new job came five years after she stepped down as the EU's high representative for foreign affairs in November 2014.

Former EU officials often go to work for industry in what is dubbed "revolving doors" by NGOs, which say it harms Europe's image.

When US investment bank, Goldman Sachs, hired Ashton's former boss, European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso in 2016 it caused a furore on incestuous lobbying.

Ashton herself, when contacted by EUobserver, declined to say what she would be doing for GardaWorld or how much she was being paid.

The Canadian firm said "due to the nature of our work, and our contractual obligations, we do not disclose information regarding specific contracts or personnel beyond what may be publicly-available".

And the EU foreign service declined to comment on whether her decision was entirely above board.

But GardaWorld also hired the EU foreign service's former director of civilian missions, Kenneth Deane, in April, less than one year after he stepped down, in what looked like a concerted lobbying campaign.

"Ashton would no longer be covered by any [EU] code of conduct as she left in 2014. But there should have been an authorisation request and an assessment done in the case of Deane," who was also a senior policeman in Northern Ireland in the 1980s, Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO), a pro-transparency NGO in Brussels, told this website.

And even if both of them did nothing wrong on paper, these kind of moves, which happen frequently, "raised public concern", it added.

"Beyond technical rules, we need to change the culture so that revolving doors are no longer part of normal day-to-day Brussels bubble life," it said.

"It is urgent to reform the ethics system in place," CEO also said.

GardaWorld currently protects an EU delegation in Haiti, the EU foreign service noted.

It was "proud to serve the EU in different capacities in the past years and looks forward to continuing to do so," its press office in Montreal said.

Its EU track record is not covered only in glory, however.

Olaf, the EU's anti-fraud office, concluded a report on "possible irregularities concerning a contract for an EU compound in Somalia" back in 2018 and police raided GardaWorld's office in Brussels in April this year in connection with the case.

National "judicial investigations are ongoing," into the affair, Olaf said.

It has also looked into misconduct allegations against Deane before he left his EU post in June last year, but GardaWorld declined to say whether that might hurt its PR campaign.

EU men with guns

EU institutions spend hundreds of millions of euros a year on protection of their foreign buildings and staff.

Britain's G4S, the largest security firm in the world, has in the past won some of the juiciest contracts.

It currently protects EU embassies in Bolivia, Botswana, Djibouti, Gabon, Gambia, Indonesia, Madagascar, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, and South Africa, as well an EU mission in Ukraine. It also protects European Commission delegations in Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Malta, and Slovenia.

Two boutique British firms, Page Protective Services and Saladin Security, have also done well, with Page winning big contracts on Afghanistan.

For its part, G4S tends to operate via local subsidiaries in the EU and beyond.

That is meant to make it Brexit-proof, as many UK companies worry over the potential impact of Britain's EU departure.

But EU calls for tender now contain a Brexit clause on "eligibility", which say UK candidates could be rejected.

"After the UK's withdrawal from the EU, the rules of access to EU procurement procedures of economic operators established in third countries will apply to candidates or tenderers from the UK depending on the outcome of the negotiations," the clause says.

"In case such access is not provided by legal provisions in force, candidates or tenderers from the UK could be rejected from the procurement procedure," it adds.

If there was a no-deal Brexit, that would mean there were no "legal provisions in force" on eligibility of British firms.

And the right to bear arms in overseas jurisdictions is covered by even more complex licensing and legal regimes.

Brexit limbo

It remains to be seen if Ashton can help GardaWorld to boost its EU portfolio.

But the Canadian firm signalled grand ambitions earlier this year, when it offered to buy G4S in a €3.5bn deal that later turned sour.

For their part, EU sources said the Brexit clause neither guaranteed nor undermined British firms' future eligibility.

It provided answers only "as far as it is possible" and could be seen "both ways", sources told EUobserver, saying each new tender would be treated on a case by case basis.

But one source who used to work in the EU private military sector said "they [UK firms and their potential Canadian buyers] were afraid of losing everything in Brussels".

And a G4S spokesperson said "we work closely with all our customers on the potential impact of changes to legislation," as Thursday's Brexit deadline loomed.