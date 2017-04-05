Ad
euobserver
Marine Le Pen (g) au Kremlin en mars. "Poutine a décidé de miser sur un autre candidat", a déclaré Khodorkovski à EUobserver (Photo: Marine Le Pen/Facebook)

Interview

Khodorkovski: Poutine mise sur Le Pen

News (FR)
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

La Russie va tenter d'aider Marine Le Pen à gagner l'élection présidentielle française de la même manière qu’elle a aidé Donald Trump aux États-Unis, assure Mikhaïl Khodorkovski, l'un des principaux opposants au Kremlin.

"Après les États-Unis, [le president russe] Poutine a décidé de miser sur un autre candidat", a déclaré Khodorkovski lors d'une interview à EUobserver à Londres le 30 mars.

"Poutine a vu comment on pouvait jouer avec les élections aux États-Unis, et il a décidé de...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
News (FR)Interview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

La droite européenne regarde vers Macron pour sauver la France
Le Pen a cherché quelques millions russes de plus
Khodorkovsky: Putin's betting on Le Pen
Les élections françaises et allemandes 'cruciales' pour Poutine
Marine Le Pen (g) au Kremlin en mars. "Poutine a décidé de miser sur un autre candidat", a déclaré Khodorkovski à EUobserver (Photo: Marine Le Pen/Facebook)

Tags

News (FR)Interview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections