Khodorkovski: Poutine mise sur Le Pen

La Russie va tenter d'aider Marine Le Pen à gagner l'élection présidentielle française de la même manière qu’elle a aidé Donald Trump aux États-Unis, assure Mikhaïl Khodorkovski, l'un des principaux opposants au Kremlin.
"Après les États-Unis, [le president russe] Poutine a décidé de miser sur un autre candidat", a déclaré Khodorkovski lors d'une interview à EUobserver à Londres le 30 mars.
"Poutine a vu comment on pouvait jouer avec les élections aux États-Unis, et il a décidé de...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
