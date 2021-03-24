Ad
Alex Cobham of the Tax Justice Network said 'it seems extraordinary that national business federations, or their representatives at BusinessEurope, would be lobbying against a level playing field for the great majority of their members – who are SMEs' (Photo: ptmoney.com)

Conflict of interest at heart of country-by-country reporting

by Diogo Augusto, Edinburgh,

For the past few years there has been a silent war raging within the EU.

The battleground is the country-by-country reporting legislation (CBCR) which, according to specialists, will bring transparency and a level playing field to the European business arena.

The collateral damage of this war seems to have been European small and medium enterprises - whose interests are represented in Brussels by the very group that also represents the interests of the biggest multinationals.

Diogo Augusto is a sociologist and freelance journalist.

