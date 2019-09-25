Wednesday

25th Sep 2019

  1. Section
  2. Investigations

Investigation

EU nominees: Where did Suica's millions come from?

  • 'It's extremely important for such a high-ranking politician to be fully transparent,' Croatian NGO Gong said (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Questions about family wealth and EU values continue to hang over Croatia's European Commission nominee, Dubravka Suica, ahead of next week's European Parliament (EP) hearings.

According to her declaration to the Croatian parliament, the 62-year old former mayor of Dubrovnik and school teacher is worth more than €5m, Index.hr, a leading Croatian news website, has reported.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The website, as well as a Croatian NGO, recently asked her how she suddenly became rich some 20 years ago - she owns three houses and two apartments in Croatia, a cottage in Bosnia, a yacht, and three cars.

And Suica did not deny the reports.

Some of it came from her husband and she inherited the rest, she told Croatian media on 22 September.

"My husband was a naval captain for 44 years and earned something through his working life. We inherited something. Everything is clear and transparent. There is no fear over our property and no fear that Croatia will be ashamed of it," she said at the time.

But she declined to publish documents that would corroborate her account.

Her office also declined to speak with EUobserver in recent days.

And her story did not quite add up.

Her husband's income, as a boat captain of more than eight years' experience, would have been about €32,500 a year with an annual bonus of €956, according to the Salary Expert website.

Suica's parents were also far from being millionaires, according to Ilko Cimic, an award-winning Croatian journalist.

Her late father used to make a living doing housework in Konavle, a small municipality outside Drubnovik, and her mother was a housekeeper, Cimic told EUobserver.

The Croatian tax authority, Uskok, has investigated the discrepancies between Suica's income and her estate.

But the outcome of that investigation remains a mystery, because the information is considered "private", Cimic noted.

And Suica's work as mayor of Dubrovnik at the time that she became so rich attracted a long list of controversies, including some disputes with Croatian media.

Croatian pride

Her recent nomination, to defend "democracy" in the EU, had made Croatia proud, its prime minister, Andrej Plenkovic, who hails from the same ruling centre-right HDZ party as Suica, proclaimed last month.

It was a "recognition of Croatia's strength in the EU," he said.

But questions about Suica's millions, as well as her political values, should be answered when MEPs hold a public hearing with the Croatian candidate in Brussels on 3 October, according to Gong, a Croatian pro-democracy NGO.

Her commission portfolio is meant to see her defend EU values and rule of law.

But back in her last role, as an MEP, she twice voted against EP resolutions on gender equality, Gong noted.

She also flip-flopped on sanctions against Hungary and Poland over their judicial abuses at home.

"We are curious about how she sees her mission to defend the rule of law according to the way she voted on Article 7 for Hungary," Gong said, referring to the EU treaty clause that governs the sanctions process.

"It's extremely important for such a high-ranking politician to be fully transparent," Gong added.

The European Commission's other candidate for defending rule of law in Europe, Belgian minister Didier Reynders, might also have his hands full in next week's hearings.

Reynders is under investigation by Belgian prosecutors on accusations of high-level corruption.

And if either or both of them come through the EP vetting process looking dirty, it will not help the commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, to make a fresh start.

EU trust

"Croatia has been given a portfolio on democracy, even though the state of democracy is deteriorating there," Milan Brglez, a Slovenian MEP from the opposition socialist party, the SDP, told Croatian media last month.

Suica's elevation to an EU post could damage trust in European institutions, Jandran Barac, another SDP politician warned.

"If they [MEPs] care about the survival of the EU, they need to restore public trust and remove these kinds of politicians from the institutions," Barac told EUobserver.

Suica also filed a financial declaration when she became an MEP back in 2013.

But declarations submitted to the EU parliament only deal with potential conflict of interest with people's portfolios and do not give an exhaustive inventory of what they own.

And EP financial vetting, which is done by the legal affairs committee, has been criticised for political games behind closed doors.

"I am French and I am very much surprised how it works here compared to France. In France, we have to give much more detail [on financial interests], it's public scrutiny, and it's done by an independent body," Manon Aubry, a left-wing French MEP who sits on the committee, recently told this website.

The EU must "ensure that they [EU commissioners] are seen as whiter than white," in order to win back public trust, Aubry also said, echoing Croatia's Barac.

Site Section

  1. Investigations

Related stories

  1. Nine EU 'commissioners' asked to clarify declarations
  2. How MEPs will quiz the next commissioners
  3. In detail: Belgium's EU nominee faces crime probe

Analysis

How MEPs will quiz the next commissioners

The EU parliament will organise public hearings to assess the future commissioners' suitability for their job and their knowledge about the portfolio they had assigned, before the new EU commission takes office on 1 November.

Investigation

Exposed: How Morocco lobbies EU for its Western Sahara claim

The European parliament's lead negotiator on the Morocco trade deal, French liberal MEP Patricia Lalonde, is also on the EuroMedA Foundation board along with former Moroccan state ministers and a top ranking official in Morocco's ministry of agriculture.

Exclusive

Despite pledge, Katainen met lobbyists without taking notes

Finland's EU commissioner, Jyrki Katainen told EUobserver in February his cabinet members "always" takes notes when he meets lobbyists. They did not on at least seven occasions, when talking about artificial intelligence.

Investigation

EU Commission paying too much for iPhones and IT

EUobserver has obtained internal documents and emails from within the European Commission that outline questionable contracts with outside suppliers who appear to be overcharging for goods and services.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  2. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  4. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  8. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  10. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  11. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  12. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness

Latest News

  1. EU officials increasingly unhappy, audit finds
  2. EU nominees: Where did Suica's millions come from?
  3. How MEPs will quiz the next commissioners
  4. EU sides with Google in data protection case
  5. Johnson flies home from NY early after UK court verdict
  6. Key EU countries seek support for new migration plan
  7. EU countries turn screw on Iran
  8. Revival of hope for EU-Israel ties after elections?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  6. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  7. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  10. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us