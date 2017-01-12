Thursday

12th Jan 2017

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

Austria wants to discriminate against EU workers

By

EU citizens should be barred from taking jobs if a qualified Austrian has applied to the same position, says Austria's centre-left chancellor.

Chancellor Christian Kern on Wednesday (11 January) accused east European nations of "exporting their joblessness to Austria" and wants local employers to prioritise Austrians unless no other candidate is available.

"That means - only if there is no suitable unemployed person in the country can [a job] be given to new arrivals without restriction," he said.

Kern was speaking in Wels, a town whose mayor hails from the right-wing populist FPO. The FPO has seen a historic resurgence in support despite narrowly losing the presidential run-off in December.

Kern's statement was made during a presentation of a 10-year economic plan, and aims to woo the anti-immigrant voters back into his social democrat party ahead of national elections.

But it also directly clashes with the free movement of workers, viewed as sacrosanct throughout much of the EU.

Articles in the treaty of the European Union uphold the right for any EU national to be treated on equal footing with nationals of that member states.

Kern's pledge would allow employers to discriminate against people based exclusively on nationality.

Austria's asylum cap

He also backed government plans to cut Austria's asylum application cap of 35,000 per year to 17,000.

The cap, first introduced in January last year, allows authorities to impose an emergency decree to turn away people at the border should the threshold be breached.

The 35,000 cap was not reached last year but the move to further reduce it was announced by the head of the People's Party (OVP), a junior member of the coalition government headed by Kern.

"We want to halve this cap, we want to reduce it to around 17,000," said OVP leader Reinhold Mitterlehner according to Reuters news agency.

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. Austrian far-right: beaten, but not defeated
  2. EU free movement must be curbed, UK says

Estonia joins US in passing Magnitsky law

Estonia has voted to ban entry to foreigners deemed guilty of human rights abuses in a law targeting Russia and inspired by the Magnitsky case.

Children's rights at risk in EU hotspots

Lack of lawyers and other staff has caused logjams on asylum claims, which particularly hurt children, the EU Fundamental Rights Agency told MEPs.

News in Brief

  1. US announces criminal charges against VW bosses
  2. Conservative EP candidate would punish Poland
  3. Tax haven accusations very unfair, says Maltese minister
  4. Germany registers huge drop in asylum applications
  5. Malta is a tax haven, Green MEPs say
  6. Greek judges hear Turkish extradition appeal
  7. Euro must be reformed, French would-be leader says
  8. France's Fillon to propose migration quotas

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Free AllianceMinority Rights and Autonomy are a European Normality
  2. Swedish EnterprisesHow to Create EU Competitiveness Post-Brexit? Seminar on January 24th
  3. European Jewish CongressSchulz to be Awarded the European Medal for Tolerance for his Stand Against Populism
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers"Adventures in Moominland" Kick Off Nordic Matters Festival in London
  5. PLATO15 Fully-Funded PhDs Across Europe on the Post-Crisis Legitimacy of the EU - Apply Now!
  6. Dialogue PlatformInterview: Fethullah Gulen Condemns Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  7. Zero Waste EuropePublic Support Needed to Promote Zero Waste in More Municipalities
  8. Belgrade Security ForumEU Cannot Afford to Ignore the Western Balkans as Populism Surges
  9. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen Calls for an Investigation on the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  10. World VisionAmid EU Talks on Migration, Children on the Move Remain Forgotten and Unprotected
  11. Centre Maurits CoppietersAlex Salmond Receives Coppieters Award for his Service to Scotland and Europe
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsStrong Support for Hamburg Declaration on Human Rights Defenders

Latest News

  1. Trump's pick for foreign policy chief takes hard line on Russia
  2. Germany's AfD divided over Marine Le Pen meeting
  3. Austria wants to discriminate against EU workers
  4. Cyprus leader hails 'milestone' in reunification talks
  5. EP to give Oettinger the green light
  6. 'Pragmatic' Malta to take on euroscepticism
  7. EU raises alarm on fake news and hacking
  8. EU proposes tougher privacy rules for online messaging