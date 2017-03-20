Monday

20th Mar 2017

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

Terror victims let down by Belgian bureaucracy

  • Maalbeek metro station last March (Photo: Eric Maurice)

By

Dressed in a smart suit, but with soot covering his lower face, a man in his mid-30s walked out of the Saint-Jean Clinic in Brussels.

It was early Tuesday on 22 March 2016 and a jihadist had that same morning detonated a bomb at the Maalbeek metro station in the EU capital.

Dear EUobserver reader

Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver.

Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year.

  1. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile
  2. All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations
  4. EUobserver archives

EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states.

♡ We value your support.

If you already have an account click here to login.

  • First bomb struck the international airport (Photo: Reuters)

Visibly shaken, the man briefly recounted what he had seen.

"There were so many injuries. It was horrific. I'm in shock," he told EUobserver at the time.

The metro blast had come quickly after a first bomb at Brussels International Airport.

Together, the explosions killed 32 people and injured over 300.

All told, 324 people from the attacks received hospital treatment. Of those, 224 stayed for more than 24 hours.

Almost a year later, Karen Northshield, a 31-year old Belgian-American, is still recovering at hospital.

A former top-ranking athlete, Northshield is still suffering from massive injuries.

Over the weekend, she told Belgian newspaper De Standaard that the government had abandoned her.

"How can you not take of your own people, of your own victims?”, she said.

Her father accused the airport of seeking short terms solution for his daughter, who will likely require life-long care.

"The airport insurance company offered provisional, limited compensation if we would sign a statement releasing them of responsibility. We did not sign that statement," he said.

Brussels International Airport is yet to respond for a comment on her case.

But Florence Fay, a spokeswoman for the Saint-Jean Clinic, which also treated victims, said many people were struggling with insurance claims.

"One of the things that the victims said was there was no proactive action towards them to ask: ‘How are you doing? Are you fine? Do you need help?”, she told EUobserver.

The past 12 months have revealed a series of Belgian state security mistakes that allowed the attacks.

They have also prompted soul-searching in Belgian society over how Molenbeek, a Brussels district with a large Moroccan minority, had become home to several of the assailants.

Belgian bureacracy

The lack of proper care for the victims has exposed other problems with Belgian bureaucracy.

"The only thing that we can all agree on is Belgium has a very complicated state system and it is not easy for people [victims] to find their way around," a spokesperson from Belgium's minister of social affairs told EUobserver.

Various ministries have different lists of victims and different figures for emergency funds available to help them.

The justice ministry has a fund that grants people access to up to €30,000 for medical costs and up to €6,000 for funeral expenses, but not everyone knows it exists.

Over 1,300 people filed insurance claims following the bombings, but a lot fewer went to the ministry for help - just 370 by one account.

To further complicate matters, people who want psychological help have to seek treatment from micro-administrations in the Flanders, Wallonia, and Brussels regions in the Belgian federation.

The ministry of public health did create a single contact point for victims, but insurance companies did not follow suit.

Meanwhile, the ministry's contact point still needs to be endorsed by a law, a so-called statute of national solidarity with victims of terrorist attacks.

The Belgian government said a vote on the law is being delayed pending the outcome of an internal investigation by a parliamentary committee, known as Comite P, into the alleged state security failures.

Once the statute becomes law, victims will receive a special identity card that entitles them to amenities like life-long pensions.

It is not clear when this will happen.

Insurance delays

Insurance companies have also been dragging their feet.

The firms generally pay out physical and so-called moral damages, but compensation for moral damages are only received when a victim's file has been nearly closed.

This could take years in some cases.

Earlier this month, Belgium's health minister Maggie De Block told insurance companies to quicken the pace.

"There were some meetings with the prime minister, with our minister, and the insurance companies, and they have agreed to pay the moral damages a lot sooner, like in the next week or next two weeks," said De Block's spokeswoman.

She said the companies had agreed to double the amount they usually pay.

Once the compensations is paid, extenuating medical costs will be covered by the yet-to-be-voted-on statute, she said.

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. Victim recounts horror of Brussels attack
  2. Belgian terror crackdown stokes tensions amid police abuse
LuxLeaks whistleblowers sentenced again

PwC employees Antoine Deltour and Raphael Halet, who revealed how multinational companies dodged taxes through deals in Luxembourg, were given reduced sentences.

EU lawmakers tighten firearm rules

The EU parliament backed a provisional deal with member states to tighten EU gun laws. EU states now have to formally adopt their position before the new legislation is enacted.

EU home to over 5,000 criminal groups

Europol says the figure is more a reflection of an improved intelligence picture rather than an absolute increase in the number of gangs.

EU backs setting up prosecutor's office

Heads of state and government have agreed to allow a core group of EU states to set up a European Public Prosecutor Office to probe VAT fraud and crimes against the EU budget.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFHuman Cost to Refugee and Migrant Children Mounts Up One Year After EU-Turkey Deal
  2. Malta EU 2017Council Adopts New Rules to Improve Safety of Medical Devices
  3. Martens CentreA 'New Wave' Expected After French Elections? Join the Debate on March 22nd
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Energy Research: How to Reach 100 Percent Renewable Energy
  5. Party of European SocialistsWe Must Renew Europe for All Europeans
  6. MEP Tomáš ZdechovskýThe European Commission Has Failed in Its Fight Against Food Waste
  7. ILGA-EuropeEP Recognises Discrimination Faced by Trans & Intersex People
  8. Nordic Council of Ministers25 Nordic Bioeconomy Cases for Sustainable Change
  9. Malta EU 2017Consumer Protection Laws to Be Strengthened by EU-Wide Cooperation
  10. European Free AllianceSupporting Artur Mas: Democracy and Freedom Cannot Be Convicted
  11. UNICEFSyria Conflict 6 Years On: Children's Suffering at Its Worst
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsDomestic Violence in Tajikistan: Time to Right the Wrongs

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Trust SummitCorporate Strategy and Public Affairs in a Low-Trust World - Conference 31 May
  2. GoogleDigital Transformation in the Mobile Era: New Skills, Jobs & Growth - Debate 28 March
  3. UNICEFNew Law in Hungary on Detention of Migrant Children Raises Alarm
  4. Malta EU 2017Agreement Reached to Involve Consumers in Financial Services Policymaking
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cities Gather Against Violent Extremism & Introduce Nordic Safe Cities
  6. World VisionFears and Dreams of Syria's Children and Their Peers Around the World
  7. Malta EU 2017Maltese Presidency and EP Agree on Visa Liberalisation for Ukraine
  8. Mission of China to the EUEU Window Chinese Government Academic Scholarship 2017/18 - Apply Now
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Lead the Way on Women's Economic Empowerment
  10. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceIntervention Needed to Reduce Sugary Beverage Consumption in Children
  11. Party of European SocialistsNew Equal Pay for Women Campaign Uses Trump Images to Send Message
  12. Center for Data InnovationBuilding Smart Cities for Tomorrow's Data Economy – 28 March - Brussels