Wednesday

21st Mar 2018

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

Analysis

EU praises Turkey on migrant deal despite Greek misery

By

The European Commission has praised a migrant deal between EU states and Turkey but remained silent on the plight of those caught up in the misery of the Greek islands.

Paraskevi Michou, a Greek national who earlier this month took over the head of the commission's migration branch, on Tuesday (20 March) listed all its achievements in Turkey following a March 2016 deal to stem refugee flows towards Greece.

She noted over one million Syrian refugees in Turkey had received emergency social safety nets to cover basic needs.

She said another million have had access to primary health care consultations, that 18,000 pregnant women have have had post natal health care services, and that schools have been built, all thanks to some €3bn in EU funding.

Speaking alongside Turkey's ambassador to the EU, Faruk Kaymakci, at an event co-hosted by the European Policy Centre and Germany's Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, Michou then praised Ankara for its support in helping stem the flows.

"I would like first of all to thank the Turkish authorities," she said, noting that the EU deal with Turkey would not have materialised without their support and work.

"We have succeeded, we have succeeded to substantially reduce irregular and dangerous crossings and saving lives," she told the audience.

Kaymakci echoed similar appraisals and described the joint migrant deal "as the most positive agenda item in terms of EU relations."

Next week in Bulgaria

The comments come ahead of an EU-Turkey meeting next week in Bulgaria where authorities are hoping to renew strained relations with Ankara, which is pressing to have short-stay visas lifted on its nationals.

But the praise also raises questions on how humanitarian aid is being used as political leverage - possibly weakening the EU institutions in its deliberations with Turkish authorities and its hardline president, according to some human right defenders.

Such issues may feed into the discussions this Thursday among leaders at a EU summit in Brussels.

One toilet for 500 refugees in Moria

But diplomatic speeches also stand in sharp contrast to the thousands living in abject misery on the Greek islands where the EU has helped launched so-called hotspots to screen and register stranded migrants.

The EU has channelled close to €1bn to the Greek authorities, yet is unable to produce similar results like those in Turkey, posing questions on why there is only one toilet for every 500 migrants stuck in the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Only 34 percent of the required number of places for the around 3,000 unaccompanied minors in Greece are available, some two and half years after the country received EU funds to help the children.

Island clashes

While Michou's boss, EU migration commission Dimitris Avramopoulos, was last week updating reporters in Brussels on its broad migration policies, people in Moria the very same day were rioting as 200 women and children were evacuated to a nearby warehouse.

"Our team treated eleven people, among them small babies and pregnant women," said Doctors without Borders following the clashes with the police.

Michou made no mention of the human toll on the Greek islands, most notably that women and children live in fear of physical and sexual abuse, while others attempt suicide.

Aside from the precipitous drop in arrival numbers, her only other comment demanded that Greece step up returns to Turkey. "I only hope that with our support we will manage to have better streamlined processes," she said.

Lots of money, few results

The reality on the ground in Greece was instead described by Manolis Vournous, mayor of the Greek island of Chios.

When this website asked him why conditions remain so dire, despite all the EU funding, he both blamed the Greek administration system and inflated prices for everyone involved.

"We do not make the policy and we do not even implement them, we are just addressing auxiliary consequences," he said.

Refugees Deeply, an investigative media portal, last year attempted to untangle the EU funding in Greece. It noted big aid organisations demanded large salaries, when compared to local workers, causing resentment. This came ontop of protracted Greek efforts to set up a managing authority to tap the EU fund.

Despite the extensive funding to Athens, Vournous said local islanders are becoming more eurosceptic and that Europe has turned "many centuries backwards" by turning the islands into large detention camps.

"There is not enough information being given out, there is not enough information for migrants and immigrants, what exactly is happening, which are their options," he said.

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU-Turkey migrant deal redundant, rights chief says
  2. Few migrants returned to Turkey under 2016 deal
  3. Moria refugee camp is no place for people
EU-Turkey migrant deal redundant, rights chief says

Nils Muiznieks, human rights commissioner at the Council of Europe watchdog, said people would no longer cross into Greece from Turkey due to difficulties getting further - regardless of the EU migrant deal with Ankara.

Opinion

Moria refugee camp is no place for people

Two years on from the highly-controversial EU-Turkey deal, many thousands of refugees are still trapped on Greek islands. One of them offers an open invitation to EU leaders to see their inhospitable conditions at the Moria refugee camp on Lesbos.

EU to probe UK 'election-rigging' firm

MEPs are to investigate whether UK firm Cambridge Analytica and Facebook misused private data to sway votes amid increasingly lurid revelations.

Opinion

Why has central Europe turned so eurosceptic?

Faced with poorer infrastructure, dual food standards and what can seem like hectoring from western Europe it is not surprising some central and eastern European member states are rebelling.

News in Brief

  1. EU to have 'immediate' trade talks with Trump
  2. Separatist activist renounces Catalonia leadership candidacy
  3. EU puts conditions on Bayer-Monsanto merger
  4. Hard Brexit would hit poorer Irish households hardest
  5. Finland hosts secretive North Korean talks
  6. EU to unveil 3% tax on digital giants
  7. German elected S&D leader in European Parliament
  8. Germany: nearly €350m child benefit goes abroad

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EUobserverStart a Career in EU Media. Apply Now to Become Our Next Sales Associate
  2. EUobserverHiring - Finance Officer With Accounting Degree or Experience - Apply Now!
  3. ECR GroupAn Opportunity to Help Shape a Better Future for Europe
  4. Counter BalanceControversial Turkish Azerbaijani Gas Pipeline Gets Major EU Loan
  5. World VisionSyria’s Children ‘At Risk of Never Fully Recovering', New Study Finds
  6. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMeets with US Congress Member to Denounce Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  7. Martens CentreEuropean Defence Union: Time to Aim High?
  8. UNESDAWatch UNESDA’s President Toast Its 60th Anniversary Year
  9. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Condemns MEP Ana Gomes’s Anti-Semitic Remark, Calls for Disciplinary Action
  10. EPSUEU Commissioners Deny 9.8 Million Workers Legal Minimum Standards on Information Rights
  11. ACCAAppropriate Risk Management is Crucial for Effective Strategic Leadership
  12. EPSUWill the Circular Economy be an Economy With no Workers?

Latest News

  1. EU leaders set for 'stormy debate' on digital tax at summit
  2. EU praises Turkey on migrant deal despite Greek misery
  3. Judicial reforms 'restore balance', Poland tells EU
  4. Whistleblower fears for life as US arrests Malta bank chair
  5. Behind the scenes at Monday's EU talks on Russia
  6. US yet to push on Nord Stream 2 sanctions
  7. EU mulls coercion to get refugee kids' fingerprints
  8. Five east European states prevent new CAP consensus

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressThe 2018 European Medal of Tolerance Goes to Prince Albert II of Monaco
  2. FiscalNoteGlobal Policy Trends: What to Watch in 2018
  3. Human Rights and Democracy NetworkPromoting Human Rights and Democracy in the Next Eu Multiannual Financial Framework
  4. Mission of China to the EUDigital Cooperation a Priority for China-EU Relations
  5. ECTACompetition must prevail in the quest for telecoms investment
  6. European Friends of ArmeniaTaking Stock of 30 Years of EU Policy on the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: How Can the EU Contribute to Peace?
  7. ILGA EuropeCongratulations Finland!
  8. UNICEFCyclone Season Looms Over 720,000 Rohingya Children in Myanmar & Bangladesh
  9. European Gaming & Betting AssociationEU Court: EU Commission Correct to Issue Guidelines for Online Gambling Services
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina Hopes for More Exchanges With Nordic, Baltic Countries
  11. Macedonian Human Rights MovementCondemns Facebook for Actively Promoting Anti-Macedonian Racism
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal Seed Vault: Gene Banks Gather to Celebrate 1 Million Seed Collections