euobserver
Conditions for migrants and asylum seekers on the Greek islands remain dire (Photo: Save the Children)

Few migrants returned to Turkey under 2016 deal

EU & the World
Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The vast majority of people arriving on the Greek islands from Turkey to seek asylum are not being returned, as was demanded under an EU-Turkey migrant swap deal.

Maria Stavropoulou, the former head of the Greek asylum service, told Kathimerini newspaper on Sunday (11 February) that only 16 percent of the asylum seekers can be sent back to Turkey.

"Gi...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Syrian children flee war to work in Turkish sweatshops


