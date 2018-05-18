Eight countries to miss EU data protection deadline

By Nikolaj Nielsen

Eight EU states will not be ready to fully enforce the EU's wide-reaching data protection law set for launch next week.

Despite having two years to get their domestic legal acts sorted, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania and Slovenia will not be ready until far beyond the 25 May deadline.

