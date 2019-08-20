Tuesday

20th Aug 2019

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

Polish deputy minister targeted judges in hate campaign

  • Warsaw: Polish ruling party's actions have sparked EU concern on rule of law (Photo: Jorge Lascar)

By

Poland's deputy minister of justice personally organised a hate campaign against selected judges, a newspaper investigation has found.

The attacks were part of a wider campaign against judges who opposed government reforms.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

But it remains to be seen whether the incoming European Commission will be as tough on Poland as the former one was amid recent backroom deals.

Lukasz Piebiak, the deputy justice minister, coordinated the attacks last year with a pro-government activist called Emilia, according to their email correspondence published on Monday (19 August) by Polish news website onet.pl, which withheld her family name.

In one of the attacks, Piebiak and Emilia conspired to send anonymous accusations that Krystian Markiewicz, the head of a Polish judges' association called Iustitia who had criticised the government, had had an affair, had gotten his lover pregnant, and had put pressure on her to have an abortion.

Emilia emailed and physically mailed the dossier to some 2,500 journalists as well as other members of Iustitia and to Markiewicz's private home address, which Piebiak gave to Emilia in violation of data privacy laws.

"I think it'll help. It's important that people in Iustitia at least know who they are dealing with. People will spread it, and Markiewicz will quieten down knowing what there's going round about him," Piebiak, the right-hand man of Polish justice minister Zbigniew Ziobro, said in one of the leaked emails.

Emilia voiced concern that her activism might get her into trouble if it came out, but Piebiak appeared to offer her immunity in return.

"We don't jail people for doing good," he wrote.

In a second attack, Emilia also circulated material about another government-critical judge, Piotr Gaciark's, personal problems with his girlfriend.

"There might be an explosive little segment in Alarm [a Polish TV show]. I hope I didn't disappoint," Emilia wrote to Piebiak.

"I can only be grateful for such a beautifully executed operation," Piebiak wrote back.

Emilia later admitted to onet.pl that her campaign may have harmed up to 20 judges.

Piebiak admitted to knowing who she was from social media, where she also posted similar attacks, but declined to comment further.

It is unclear whether Ziobro, the justice minister, was aware of the campaign, but Piebiak did say in his emails that he was keeping his "boss" informed.

Ziobro is also the main architect of the Polish government's wider attack on the Polish judiciary, which has involved forced retirements, disciplinary proceedings against judges who championed judicial independence, as well as online smear campaigns by government linked NGOs and Twitter groups.

Belarus in Poland

"The main task of the ministry run by Ziobro and Piebiak appears to be the subjugation of all judges to the current government ... these are Belarusian methods being used in an EU country," Kamila Gasiuk-Pihowicz, an opposition MP from the Modern party, said in reaction to the onet.pl revelations.

The opposition Civic Platform party called for Piebiak's resignation.

"Is there a troll farm in every PiS ministry?", Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz, a former Civic Platform interior minister, also said, referring to the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

The PiS attacks on Polish judges led the EU commission to open a sanctions procedure against Warsaw in late 2017.

The main proponent of the process, Dutch EU commissioner Frans Timmermans, failed in his bid to be the next commission president.

The incoming president, German politician Ursula von der Leyen, has promised to also defend rule of law in Europe after she takes up office in November.

EU deal?

But the fact her nomination was secured thanks to the votes of PiS deputies in the European Parliament has posed questions on a potential backroom deal to let PiS off the hook.

Poland wanted a commission chief who "built bridges" instead of one [Timmermans] who "lectures, scolds, divides, and creates conflicts in Europe", Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki told press after speaking with German chancellor Angela Merkel on von der Leyen's candidacy in July.

"I am a cautious optimist. I believe we will have a partner on the other side completely different from the one [Timmermans] who posed a threat to central Europe by his lack of understanding and unfair treatment of Poland," Morawiecki said.

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. Poland 'optimistic' despite new EU law checks
  2. Ugly face of Polish judicial reforms laid bare

Investigation

EU may extend 'passenger name records' to rail and sea

Documents reveal that EU states are considering broadening requirements on keeping passenger records, currently only applicable to air carriers, to providers of other modes of transport.

UK taking 'steps' after illegal copying of EU Schengen data

According to a classified report, the UK made illegal copies of EU security data, and its disregard for EU rules on handling such data was a "serious and immediate risk". The Commission now says "practical steps" have since been taken.

EU proposes yearly rule of law 'reports'

EU states ought to undergo a yearly "Rule of Law Review Cycle" to help stop countries such as Hungary, Poland, and Romania from backsliding on EU norms, the European Commission has said.

Stalling on VAT reform costing billions, says Commission

German media outlet Correctiv, along with other newsrooms, have revealed how criminals annually cheat EU states out of billions in VAT fraud. The EU Commission says solutions exist - but member states refuse to budge on tax unanimity.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Latest News

  1. Irish border plan is 'anti-democratic', Johnson tells EU
  2. Polish deputy minister targeted judges in hate campaign
  3. EU ends silence on Hong Kong protests
  4. Is Salvini closing just harbours or also the rule of law?
  5. No-deal Brexit would seriously harm UK, leaked paper says
  6. Selmayr did not keep formal records of lobby meetings
  7. EU asked to solve migrant rescue deadlock
  8. Internal EU paper: Second Brexit vote was no longer 'distant dream'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  3. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  4. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  7. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  12. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us