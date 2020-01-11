Saturday

11th Jan 2020

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

MEPs slam UK for violating EU police database

  • UK's ongoing access to SIS data, despite several violations, is a threat to the EU, say several MEPs (Photo: Daniele Zanni)

By

A group of MEPs in the European Parliament's civil liberties committee are demanding the UK sever all ties to an EU police database, in the wake of EUobserver's revelations of widespread abuse - posing further possible complications on Brexit talks.

The UK is not part of the passport-free Schengen zone but was granted partial access to the so-called Schengen Information System (SIS) database.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The EU-run SIS database is used by police to track down undocumented migrants, missing people, stolen property, or suspected criminals.

But an internal report obtained by this website detailed some 29 pages-worth of violations since 2015, which included making outdated unlawful copies.

"They are abusing the system. They are behaving like cowboys," said Dutch MEP Sophie in't Veld of the liberal Renew Europe group on Thursday (9 January), accusing the European Commission of failing in its duty to protect European citizens.

"For me it is very clear. No more access to Schengen Information System, full stop. And if this is the reliability of our negotiating partner [on Brexit] then you know we should be very very clear this is not a partner that we can work with under these conditions," she added.

In't Veld had last year, along with over a dozen MEPs, demanded the European Commission respond to EUobserver revelations but received no response, despite a six week legal deadline.

The EU parliament then demanded the commission attend Thursday's committee hearing to respond in person.

The commission sent a senior official from its internal affairs branch, who simply told the MEPs he could not discuss the leaked confidential report.

"The fact that the report has been published on Twitter by a journalist does not have an influence on the status of the report as a classified document," he said, riling the MEPs even further.

But he did reveal that the EU Council, representing member states, had in fact mulled an option to cut the UK from the database in June 2018, around two weeks after EUobserver first published the investigation.

That never happened.

The UK was instead allowed to come up with a plan to rectify all the violations. The commission in turn suspended its probe into the abuse "in view of the on-going Brexit negotiation", said the official.

Over a year later Julian King, who at the time was European Commissioner for security, told EUobserver without citing the UK by name that "practical steps" were being taken by national authorities on the issue.

The leaked report disclosed other worries.

The UK is part of the so-called 'Five Eyes' intelligence sharing alliance composed of Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States.

The US Patriot Act also compels US companies contracted by the UK to hand over data, should it be requested.

The companies ATOS, IBM and the US-Canadian firm CGI all have access in some form to the SIS database in the UK.

IBM, for instance, operates the service for the UK Home Office, which oversees migration and security matters.

The UK argues IBM cannot share the data with the US, because the Home Office owns the hardware and intellectual property rights.

But that argument fell flat with Clare Daly, an Irish MEP from the far-left GUE group.

"The UK Home Office asserting intellectual property rights over a stolen protected database containing private information about private individuals in a country that is about to become a third country. The commission really needs to get to grips on this," she said.

Despite the revelations and fallout, the commission says the UK will keep access to the database during the transitional phase of Brexit talks up until end of this year.

The commission also pointed out that the internal report had been shared with the EU parliament in May 2018, posing questions on why the select group of MEPs following the issue on the Schengen scrutiny committee, had never raised an alert.

"We have some of the highest levels of data protection safeguards globally and are fully committed to meeting our legal obligations. We have a very close security partnership with EU countries, providing information on thousands of alerts every year," said a UK government spokesperson, in an emailed statement.

This piece was updated on 10 January 2020 at 13:33 to include a statement from the UK government

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. UK taking 'steps' after illegal copying of EU Schengen data
  2. Breton's firm hosted unlawful copy of EU police data
  3. UK unlawfully copying data from EU police system
UK taking 'steps' after illegal copying of EU Schengen data

According to a classified report, the UK made illegal copies of EU security data, and its disregard for EU rules on handling such data was a "serious and immediate risk". The Commission now says "practical steps" have since been taken.

Exclusive

Breton's firm hosted unlawful copy of EU police data

France's Thierry Breton is set to become the next European Commissioner for industrial policy. While he was CEO of IT giant Atos, the firm hosted unlawful partial copies of EU police data on behalf of the United Kingdom.

Investigation

UK unlawfully copying data from EU police system

The British government is abusing EU travel security systems, making and using illegal copies of outdated information, and putting innocent people at risk of being red-flagged.

News in Brief

  1. Sweden halts Iran Air flights after crash
  2. Spanish court: EP must end Catalan MEP immunity
  3. Orban to offer free IVF in anti-immigrant move
  4. Von der Leyen: 'Influential' EU means talk and trade
  5. Johnson suggests Iran crash was 'unintentional' missile
  6. Swiss afraid of EU wage dumping
  7. Orban to start new EU movement if kicked out of EPP
  8. EU blasts Israeli settlements on 'occupied' land

European politicians caught with Russian 'fake likes'

Politicians and political parties in Europe have had bots generate fake 'likes', views, and comments to boost their online popularity, in what has been described as outright voter manipulation.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us