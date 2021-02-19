Friday

19th Feb 2021

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

EU condemns Slovenian PM's harassment of journalist

  • Slovenia's prime minister Janez Janša, a right-wing populist within the European People's party (Photo: European Union, 2020)

By

The European Commission says it cannot launch sanctions against Slovenia, after its prime minister attempted to discredit a Politico Europe reporter for alleged bias.

"We are not starting an infringement procedure, we don't do that against a tweet," said EU commission chief spokesperson Eric Mamer on Thursday (18 February).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

More broadly, Mamer said the commission condemns attacks on journalists - including the language used in a tweet by Slovenia's prime minister Janez Janša, where he claimed the journalist "was instructed not to tell the truth" and Politico of "laying [lying] for a living".

"We are not accepting the harmful words directed at journalists and we do condemn them, let's be very clear about that," said Mamer.

But he also refrained from calling out Janša by name, a right-wing leader with populist tendencies and who is next in line to take over the EU's rotating presidency.

Janša belongs to the same political party as that of the European Commission's top leadership, the centre-right European People's Party.

He has been naming critical reporters and journalists to his 82,000 Twitter followers, in moves reminiscent of former US president Donald Trump, whom Janša admires.

Such calls by a country's top leadership is often used to intimidate and silence critical voices.

Janša's assaults against a Politico Europe journalist followed her report into how the prime minister attacks public media journalists in Slovenia.

"The leader of one of the EU's smallest countries is waging a big campaign against journalists he doesn't like," notes the start of her article.

Janša has since launched an online smear campaign against her in what appears to be confirmation of the piece itself, amid accusations of biased reporting.

Government-friendly media outlets have since joined the online bashing.

The country's ministry of culture has also gone on the defence, claiming "Slovenian private media is predominately owned by media tycoons close to leftist political parties."

Pressed to defend the reporter on Thursday, the European Commission was at pains not to single out Janša.

An EU commission spokesperson instead referred back to previous statements on Slovenia press freedoms made by commission vice president Věra Jourová.

"The protection of journalists should be a priority for every country, no hate, no threats, no personal attacks," he said, quoting Jourová.

The Commission also referenced its rule of law report, published last September.

That noted a high level of political influence over media companies in Slovenia, with at least two politically-controlled TV stations.

"Online harassment or threats against journalists are frequent and rarely sanctioned by the justice system," it also noted.

Human rights watchdog, the Council of Europe, published four alerts last year on attacks on the media in Slovenia.

Those alerts dealt mainly with the harassment of journalists.

The commission said it will soon be unveiling a "freedom and democracy action plan" to help tackle threats against journalists.

Similar issues against media in Hungary and Poland and have also attracted criticism from press freedom defenders.

The commission, however, noted that it is up to national authorities to make sure journalists are safe.

Malta's anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed in 2017 in a plot that links back to its former prime minister.

She too was abused and threatened by powerful political officials in the lead up to her death.

No one has yet to be convicted of her murder.

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. Muscat poker-faced in Malta inquiry into journalist murder
  2. Polish editor: Why I blacked out my front page
  3. How Orbán killed a radio station
  4. Szájer 'sex party' coverage shows Orbán's media control
Muscat poker-faced in Malta inquiry into journalist murder

"How well I'm screwed," was the then Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat's first thought on 16 October 2017, when he found out his country's best-known journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia, had just been murdered by a car bomb.

Opinion

How Orbán killed a radio station

On Monday, yet another brick in the Hungary's democracy was removed, with the silencing of the Klubrádió station - with devastating implications for press freedom both in the country and the wider EU.

MEPs: Portugal 'risks undermining' trust in EU prosecutor

Portuguese justice minister Francisca Van Dunem, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency, argued that the Lisbon government was only following the advice of the country's magistrates when pushing for its candidate.

News in Brief

  1. Nato stays in Afghanistan for time being
  2. US keen to join EU-led talks on Iran
  3. Europeans don't believe US would protect them
  4. EU countries agree to mutually recognise antigen tests
  5. Survey: only a third of victims report physical attacks
  6. Georgian PM resigns over detention of opposition leader
  7. Belarus: Two journalists jailed for filming protests
  8. Asylum applications at lowest since 2013

Feature

Covid-hit homeless find Xmas relief at Brussels food centre

The Kamiano food distribution centre in Brussels is expecting 20 people every half hour on Christmas Day. For many, Kamiano is also more than that - a support system for those made homeless or impoverished.

Top court finds Hungary and Poland broke EU rules

EU tribunal said Hungary's legislation made it "virtually impossible" to make an asylum application. Restricting access to international protection procedure is a violation of EU rules.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  2. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  3. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us