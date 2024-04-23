Is there an alternative to the rise of the far right in the EU?

Europe has been through a whirlwind of changes in the past five years, from Brexit to Covid-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. These events have reshaped our continent in ways we could never have imagined before. The Europe of 2019 is almost unrecognisable now. We cannot even envisage what it might look like after another five years of constant disruption. But one thing is clear: Europe needs capable leaders now more than ever, and ‘business as usual’ is not the answer anymore.

The rise of far-right parties in Europe is a serious concern that threatens the progress we have made in the last decades. It is undeniable that their populist rhetoric is succeeding in gathering support, but their policy proposals -if any- seem to take us back to a time when diversity was seen as a problem and difference as a threat, not a strength. We can't afford to sit back and watch this happen.

Is the only answer for Europe just to go backwards, or is there any chance that we can move forward, towards a more democratic future? The upcoming 2024 EU elections will be a crucial moment. They are our chance to put the EU on a different path. One where it will work more effectively, better represent its peoples, and be ready to tackle a changing world without fear. Either we come up with real answers, or we risk our continent falling back into authoritarianism.

But there are many democratic questions that are not even being asked by the mainstream parties. There are many voices that are excluded and not heard. Minorities, stateless nations and peoples who are not represented in the mainstream European debate. People like us: like EFA.

Incorporating all the voices of peoples from around Europe is key to understanding what we really need to see from the EU in these coming five years. We need a pro-European, pro-democratic majority in the next European Parliament. But a pro-democratic majority also needs to be a diverse one. The big parties have failed to halt the rise of the far-right. They have failed to bring the necessary ambition to imagine a better, more inclusive EU.

We need a Europe that is more democratic, more diverse. And we need a Europe that is for all. Not just for the established interests, the states or the majorities.

We want to see a serious process of EU reform. The European Parliament needs to have the right to legislative initiative. It is absurd to have a directly elected Parliament that can only approve, reject or protest; it must also be able to propose. And all the European institutions must be much, much more transparent and accountable. Above all, we need a Europe that recognises the democratic right to self-determination. We cannot pretend that the existing state structures are unchangeable, or that they cannot be questioned. The EU in which we live is still too dominated by the member states, with their veto powers and selfish interests. We need to start the conversation for a reformed EU now.

The EU itself needs to change to reflect the people it represents. We should get rid of barriers that stop smaller groups from being heard, such as electoral thresholds. Europe is far more than its 27 member states: it is all the diversity within those states. Linguistic, cultural, and historical minorities; stateless nations that have not yet achieved their independence; historical regions with unique identities, and so much more.

It is also all the different people who make up our societies. Of all ethnicities, genders, sexualities and social origins. If European politics does not include all these different voices, it is not truly a reflection of the communities in which we live.

And just as the EU is so much more than its member states, it is also much more than its official languages. We stand for the right to use many more languages in the European Parliament. Because how can we say European democracy is for the people, if we can’t even use our own language?

There are many states in Europe that actively discriminate against their minorities. We believe it is possible for the EU to step in and ensure that European values – which include freedom from discrimination – are properly applied within its borders. That’s why we call on the next European Commission to appoint a Commissioner for Minority Rights.

We are here to show that minority rights and self-determination are not a fringe concern for a few small groups in remote places. They are matters of European importance. And the Europe that we want to see – the Europe that we have just described – is a symbol of hope for the future. Just as it has been a symbol of hope for so many of us throughout history.