African nations must halt migration, says Merkel

By Aleksandra Eriksson

Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel has called on African leaders to stop migration to Europe and fight back against Islamic extremism.

She vowed to help with development aid and military equipment to ensure peace and prosperity in Africa.

Dear EUobserver reader Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver. Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations EUobserver archives EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states. ♡ We value your support. Not now Register If you already have an account click here to login.