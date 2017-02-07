EU states on hook for humanitarian visas

By Nikolaj Nielsen

EU states are required to issue humanitarian visas to people at risk of torture or inhumane treatment, according to an advocate general at the European Court of Justice.

The non-binding opinion published on Tuesday (7 February) challenges a Belgian government decision to refuse visas to a family of Syrian refugees from the besieged city of Aleppo.

