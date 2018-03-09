Pilot project blurs military and police lines on migration

By Nikolaj Nielsen

Migrants rescued at sea under an EU naval military operation will have their information expedited to the EU's police agency Europol.

The plan is part of a pilot project set for launch in the coming weeks, marking a further shift towards the blurring of lines between law enforcement and the military.

