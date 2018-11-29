Thursday

29th Nov 2018

  1. News
  2. Migration

MEP quits Morocco lobby after EUobserver investigation

  • The European Parliament is set to vote on an EU trade deal with Morocco (Photo: European Parliament)

By

The European Parliament's lead MEP on a trade deal with Morocco has stepped down as a board member of a foundation, following an investigation by this website into lobbying.

French liberal Patricia Lalonde confirmed on Thursday (29 November) she was leaving EuroMeda, a Belgian foundation whose leadership includes former Moroccan state ministers and the current president of a Moroccan business union.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

"In order to avoid any ambiguity, I have suspended my participation to the board and have updated my declarations accordingly," she said in an emailed statement.

"I can ensure you that my judgment has always been guided by what I thought was fair, correct and objective. I do not believe my participation with EuroMeda has influenced in any way my work on the EU Morocco trade agreement," she added.

Her move follows intense pressure over possible conflicts of interest and calls for a code of conduct probe into Lalonde, along with French socialist Gilles Pargneaux, Romanian centre-right MEP Romona Manescu, and Belgian liberal Frederique Ries.

All four are on the EuroMeda board and are working on the EU Morocco trade deal, although Lalonde now says she is stepping down.

Parliament requires MEPs to declare their membership of any boards in their statement of financial interest.

It also requires rapporteurs such as Lalonde to disclose, before speaking or voting in the plenary or in one of parliament's bodies, "any actual or potential conflict of interest in relation to the matter under consideration."

EuroMeda was legally stamped as a foundation on 15 July, although dates in the Belgian moniteur go back to early February. It launched its twitter account in November 2017.

Pargneaux is the brainchild behind the operation, insisting the foundation has nothing to do with Morocco nor his activities as an MEP.

Along with EuroMeda members Manescu and Ries, he had earlier this month tabled an amendment on the trade deal.

EuroMeda's vice-president is Salaheddine Mezouar. Mezouar is Morocco's ex-minister of foreign affairs. He also presides over CGEM, a large pro-Moroccan business union.

The issue generated controversy because the European Parliament is set to rubber-stamp a controversial trade with Morocco, which includes the disputed Western Sahara territory.

The foundation itself is seated at Hill+Knowlton Strategies lobby firm, some 150 metres away from the European Parliament. Morocco was one Hill+Knowlton Strategies' biggest clients in 2016.

Lalonde insists she had done her best to have a balanced view, given her role as the parliament's rapporteur, and says she did not privilege one view over another.

Her office had earlier noted that she also belongs to an Intergroup on the Western Sahara, which opposes the EU trade deal with Morocco.

Although her name is not listed on the official membership register, the administrator overseeing the group confirmed her membership to this website.

"The reason to why she is not on the web page as a formal member has to do with administrative reasons," noted the Intergroup office.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Exposed: How Morocco lobbies EU for its Western Sahara claim
  2. Greens demand probe against MEPs on Morocco lobbying

Investigation

Exposed: How Morocco lobbies EU for its Western Sahara claim

The European parliament's lead negotiator on the Morocco trade deal, French liberal MEP Patricia Lalonde, is also on the EuroMedA Foundation board along with former Moroccan state ministers and a top ranking official in Morocco's ministry of agriculture.

EP lawyers back EU plans for migrant centres in Africa

European Parliament lawyers endorsed plans by the EU to set up centres in north Africa to offload rescued migrants, but did so on the basis of making big assumptions given the lack of operational and technical details.

Xenophobia on the rise in Germany, study finds

Germans, in particular those living in the east, are demonstrating higher levels of xeonphobia and backlash against religious minorities than when compared to five years ago, according to a new study.

News in Brief

  1. EU parliament calls on Hungary to extradite Macedonian ex-PM
  2. Ball in Swiss court on stock-exchange talks, EU says
  3. Germany presses France to cede UN seat to EU
  4. UK agree post-Brexit deal on air travel with US
  5. Switzerland to discuss future EU relations on Friday
  6. Italy passes tough anti-migrant law
  7. Austria finalises social cuts for migrants
  8. Hungary targets Belgian MEP in anti-migrant campaign

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  11. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  12. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,

Latest News

  1. EU declaration could 'chill' criticism of Israel
  2. MEP quits Morocco lobby after EUobserver investigation
  3. Visegrad migration policy risks undermining own economy
  4. Moldova's election to test EU credentials
  5. Danish bank faces criminal charges in test of EU system
  6. Climate-neutral EU by 2050 needs us to change lifestyle
  7. Greens demand probe against MEPs on Morocco lobbying
  8. EU judges urged not to let Britain halt Brexit

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us