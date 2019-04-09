Tuesday

9th Apr 2019

  1. News
  2. Migration

EU urges warlord Haftar to end violence in Libya

  • Libya has been divided by rival groups since US and European air strikes helped to topple its late dictator, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011 (Photo: Sebastia Giralt)

By

The EU has appealed to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar to stop fighting, amid concern that a civil war could prompt more people to flee to Europe.

"I make a very strong appeal to all sides in Libya, and in particular to Haftar, to stop hostilities and return to the negotiating table under UN auspices," EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini said on Monday (8 April).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The situation risked "escalating to the level of a civil war" and "all Europeans are united in trying to prevent that," she added, after meeting with EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

Mogherini spoke, echoing previous calls by the US, amid fighting on the outskirts of Tripoli, which killed at least 27 people in recent days and prompted around another 2,800 to flee the area.

"The fast increasing deployment of forces could potentially result in significant population displacement," the United Nation's humanitarian office said on Monday.

Its staff had around 200,000 emergency medical kits on offer it added, in a sign of how far the escalation could go.

Haftar, a 75-year old former general, already controls most of the country and its oil fields.

But forces loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, led by 59-year old Fayez al-Serraj, and local militias have mounted resistance in a crisis with geopolitical implications.

Haftar has close ties to Russia and some commentators fear that his actions could play into Moscow's hands by creating a new wave of refugees to Europe ahead of EU elections in May, which could help far-right and pro-Russian parties to gain votes.

"Europe should be scared," Andras Simonyi, an expert on transatlantic relations at the Johns Hopkins University in Washington, told EUobserver.

"The 2015 refugee crisis was a masterstroke of Putin, by creating a crisis in Syria. This way, Putin will control much of the refugee flow from Africa," Simonyi added, referring to Russian president Vladimir Putin and his military aid for the Syrian regime.

The numbers of migrants coming to Europe via the central Mediterranean dropped 80 percent to just 23,485 last year, according to Frontex, the EU border control agency.

There are about 660,000 migrants currently in Libya, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), an intergovernmental body based in Geneva, said.

"Many of these have well-established networks and continue to live and work there," IOM spokesman Ryan Schroeder told this website.

"We do not know if the current situation will affect the number of sea departures from Libya. The scenario ranges from very few, given the dangerous conditions for everyone involved, to an uptick if smugglers manage to take advantage of the chaos," he added.

Russia aside, France and Italy have also tried to build ties with Haftar, among belief in Italy's military establishment that he offers the best chance to deliver security in its southern neighbour.

Regional powers Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have got behind Haftar as well, while Turkey and Qatar have backed al-Serraj's GNA.

Mogherini said on Monday that France and Italy did not object to the EU ceasefire call despite "divisions and different perspectives from some member states" in the past.

The ministers did not discuss the migration threat, she added.

But Libya also posed a wider security threat in terms of weapons and oil smuggling to Europe and the proliferation of Islamist radical groups there, she indicated.

The EU will continue trying to train the Libyan coast guard to intercept people trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea, Mogherini said, even though EU naval patrols in the region, under the so-called Operation Sophia, were recently halted due to Italian objections in what she called a "regrettable" decision.

"Libya is of utmost importance. We must cut the violence as soon as possible," Finnish foreign minister Timo Soini said.

"The situation poses a security threat to Europe ... I'm worried about it," he added.

Libya has been divided by rival groups since US and European air strikes helped to topple its late dictator, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011.

The renewed fighting in the oil-rich country helped send the price of oil to a six-month high on Monday, creating a windfall for other producers, including Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Libyan militia cash in on EU's anti-smuggling strategy
  2. Libya keeps coast guards rejected by the EU
  3. 'Humanitarian crisis' cries out for EU values in Libya
Libyan militia cash in on EU's anti-smuggling strategy

More people in Libya are being inducted into slavery as people-traffickers try to monetise their investment by selling them. A senior UN refugee agency official described it as an unintended side effect of the reduction of migrant boat departures.

EU migrants sneaking into US from Mexico

Almost 1,000 Romanian nationals were caught trying to sneak into the United States in 2017, of which around half attempted to cross via Mexico. Nationals from countries like Hungary and the UK were also intercepted.

News in Brief

  1. EU unveils ethical guidelines for use of AI
  2. Irish border controls unclear ahead of Friday's Brexit
  3. Erdogan and Putin in weapons deal incompatible with Nato
  4. Nationalists unveil new EP group in Italy
  5. May to meet Macron, Merkel face-to-face for Brexit plea
  6. UK should make life difficult if left in EU, eurosceptic warns
  7. Libya fighting could trigger new EU refugee crisis
  8. Estonian centre-right parties unite to form government

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFAdvocacy group encourages candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  2. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  3. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  8. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  9. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  12. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria

Latest News

  1. EU-funded CO2-capture in China to miss 2020 deadline
  2. Tax havens: need for an EU response to global problem
  3. Commission wants capitals to give up energy tax veto
  4. EU urges warlord Haftar to end violence in Libya
  5. EU and China struggle over key concerns ahead of summit
  6. Far-right launch EU campaign at Milan mini-meeting
  7. Why a solar power lobbyist joined a fossil fuel club
  8. EU offers terse response to Gaza youth shot by Israelis

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  5. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  6. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  7. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  8. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  10. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  11. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us