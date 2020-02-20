Thursday

20th Feb 2020

Exclusive

Commission bins 'Dublin' asylum-reform proposal

  • The 'Dublin' regulation is one of seven EU legislative reforms that make up the Common European Asylum System (Photo: EUobserver)

By

Following years of deadlock among EU states, the European Commission is set to withdraw its 2016 proposal to reform the disputed asylum-regulation known as 'Dublin'.

The so-called Dublin regulation determines the member state responsible for processing asylum claims - and is supposed to halt 'asylum-shopping' by restricting applicants to their first country of entry.

"We are in the post-Dublin horizon," Margaritis Schinas, the Greek commissioner in charge of migration under the "promoting our European way of life" portfolio, told EUobserver on Wednesday (19 February).

He said the bill, along with the Asylum Procedures Regulation, will have to be pulled from the wider package set to be announced at the end of March. Both currently figure among the seven pieces of legislation that make up the Common European Asylum System.

"We have two that have to be taken off and be repackaged, redrafted. One is the Dublin and the other is procedures," he said.

Schinas did not provide further details, but the move signals a shift in the commission's plan to overhaul internal EU asylum rules - amid promises of a new migration package by commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

In reality, the existing system has ground to a halt, with only around three percent of 'Dublin returns' executed EU-wide.

"It would be safe to suggest that there exists a variation in the manner in which the regulation is implemented by responsible Dublin units across the member states," said Markos Karavias, director of the Greek Asylum Service.

He said the regulation is putting undue pressure on entry states - noting that the bulk of Dublin requests in Greece involve family reunification.

Karavias also pointed out that the Greek island of Lesbos had seen 22,252 asylum applications in 2019 alone.

"If Lesbos was a sovereign member state, it would have roughly registered the tenth-highest number of applications among member states," he said.

Ralf Lesser, a senior official in Germany's Federal Ministry of the Interior, made similar comments, pointing out a widespread lack of cooperation among EU states.

"There a very different interpretations within the provision of the regulation," he said, noting only 8,500 people have been returned to a member state from Germany, from among its 49,000 Dublin requests.

Mandatory quotas

The commission's original proposal to overhaul the rules in 2016 failed to convince dissenting EU states such as the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland.

The core contention in that overhaul was the automated distribution of asylum-seekers across EU states in case of sudden large inflows, similar to the some one million people that arrived in 2015.

Most at that time went to Germany, with others heading to Sweden.

That saga helped instigate a lock-down as half a dozen EU states imposed internal border control checks to prevent onward migratory movements - casting a long shadow over the EU's cherished passport-free Schengen zone.

A handful of EU presidencies have since attempted to balance concepts like responsibility and solidarity in an effort to break the internal deadlock. But they too failed.

For its part, the European Parliament had endorsed the bill, but expanded it to include mandatory quotas and threatened to reduce EU funding access to member states who failed to adhere to the rules.

That position obtained a two-thirds plenary majority in 2017, the support of the main political groups, representing some 220 political parties.

  1. Bell tolls for EU asylum reforms
  2. The asylum files: deadlock and dead-ends
  3. Austria EU presidency seeks 'mandatory solidarity' on Dublin

Analysis

Bell tolls for EU asylum reforms

The cornerstone the EU's asylum reforms referred to by the shorthand as 'Dublin' could end up in the scrapheap following the European elections in May.

Magazine

The asylum files: deadlock and dead-ends

The EU is reforming a number of internal asylum laws, but lack of staff, politics, and the sheer complexity of the bills means deadlines - like those announced by EU council chief Tusk - are likely to come and go.

Austria EU presidency seeks 'mandatory solidarity' on Dublin

EU interior ministers are meeting in Luxembourg this Friday to discuss migration. The Austrian EU presidency is hoping to reach a consensus on Dublin reforms and a concept of 'mandatory solidarity' after briefing 27 EU states bilaterally over the summer.

Asylum seeker stuck almost three years in Moria camp

Anny Nganga, an asylum seeker from DR Congo, has been surviving for almost three years in Moria, a camp on Lesbos island that was recently described as the "single most worrying fundamental rights issue anywhere in the European Union".

NGO rescue boats do not receive Frontex alerts

Rescue boat Sea-Watch doesn't receive alerts from the EU's border agency, Frontex whenever its surveillance aircraft spots migrants in distress at sea. Frontex says it follows procedures, which Oxfam calls a carefully-crafted plan to prevent people from arriving.

EU not prepared for 2015 repeat, warns migration chief

The Vienna-based International Centre for Migration Policy Development is predicting possible migration flashpoints in Iran, Libya and South America over the next 12 months. Its director-general Michael Spindelegger says EU states are not prepared for a repeat of 2015.

Opinion

Europe's migration system is broken: Renew has a plan

The failure of successful integration of migrants and refugees granted stay in Europe puts the entire asylum and migration policy at risk. Member states have to step up their integration policies.

