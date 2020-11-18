New evidence of Greek state-sanctioned illegal pushbacks of migrants has emerged in documents obtained by EUobserver.

A redacted chain email from the EU's border agency, Frontex, made available following a freedom of information request, clearly shows that the Hellenic Coast Guard (HCG) received orders to push migrants back into Turkish territorial waters.

Redacted Frontex email showing the order was given (Photo: EUobserver)

Such pushbacks are illegal under international law given that people have the right to enter Greece to claim asylum.

Whether they then receive asylum or not is up to well-established asylum procedures.

The email, dated 6 March 2020, describes an incident where the Danish coast guard refused orders to force migrants and asylum seekers on a small boat near the Greek island coastline back to Turkey.

Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri has repeatedly described that incident as a "misunderstanding", telling the European Parliament that it was an isolated incident.

But the nine-page Frontex email chain casts that assessment into doubt, given it was direct order.

The incriminating line in the emails says that the Hellenic Coast Guard had in fact taken orders to transport migrants on a rubber boat back to Turkish waters.

"HCG Liaison Officer –Technical Equipment (LO-TE) informed a crew about an order from his authority to transfer the migrants back to the rubber boat and escort / transport them into TUR territorial waters (TTW)," states the email.

It is the first time that such a comment has been made in an official capacity. It is also a revelation that puts Greek government official denials into even greater doubt.

The email notes that the Danes had forwarded that order onto their own superiors, who had it cancelled.

"A new order was given to bring the migrants to Kos Harbour," states the email, noting no further discussions were held about the incident.

For its part, Frontex in an emailed statement said the contents of the released documents demonstrates that the agency "is fully committed to upholding the highest standards of border control and the respect of fundamental rights within our operations."

Meanwhile, Greek authorities have previously rejected all such allegations, describing them as a mix of fake news and Turkish propaganda.

When pressed over the issue, Greek minister of citizen protection, Michalis Chrisochoidis told MEPs last July that Athens consistently applies the rules of international law.

"Greece has a progressive democratic government that safeguards human dignity and applies faithfully international law concerning human rights and the Geneva Convention, so this is simply not true," he said of the alleged pushbacks.

The comment was made despite the Frontex emails showing the Greek authorities were issuing orders for the illegal pushbacks, which is in fact a violation of international human rights laws it claims to uphold.