Thursday

6th May 2021

  1. News
  2. Migration

Greek prisons accused of abusing detainees

  • Prison conditions in 2020 degraded due to budget cuts, says report (Photo: Jumilla)

By

Greek authorities have been accused of beating prison detainees, including allegations of asphyxiation whereby people are deprived of oxygen.

The charges were outlined in the annual overview report on Thursday (6 May) by the anti-torture committee at the human rights watchdog, Council of Europe.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The committee said it had received credible allegations of abuse during detention or questioning, noting that detained Roma and foreign nationals were especially at high risk.

"These included some allegations involving baton blows to the soles of the feet (falaka) and the application of a plastic bag over the head of a suspect during police interview," stated the report.

The same committee had reached similar conclusions late last year, following an ad hoc visit in March to over a dozen police stations and migrant detention centres.

The visit coincided with Turkey shuffling thousands of potential asylum seekers to, and across, the Greek land border near Evros, amid widespread allegations of pushbacks.

At the time, it said detained migrants in the Evros region and on the island of Samos could amount to "inhuman and degrading treatment."

Thursday's probe also set out guidelines for the EU to help prevent such abuse.

The European Commission had proposed creating an "independent monitoring mechanism" to prevent illegal pushbacks at the border.

EU lawmakers and member states are currently formulating their own positions on the proposal.

Leading MEPs on the file previously said member states are unhappy with the idea, creating a possible deadlock between the co-legislators later on.

For it to be effective, the anti-torture committee says monitors will need to be allowed to carry out unannounced inspections and have access to all files.

It must also be free from any institutional connections with state authorities, it added.

The report had also looked at general population detainees, describing Greek prisons as overcrowded, understaffed, and prone to severe violence.

"Most cases of alleged police ill-treatment were not the subject of a criminal prosecution," it noted.

Aside from Greece, the committee had also visited prisons in a handful of other EU member states including Bulgaria, Croatia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Portugal and Spain.

Countries like Azerbaijan, Moldova, Turkey and Ukraine were also probed.

An overall assessment by the committee found that budget cuts, along with the impact of the Covid-19, has degraded prison conditions in general.

It said standards like clean drinking water, adequate food, decent sleep conditions, are among the basic minimum requirements that prisoners need to be provided with.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Belgium has most overcrowded prisons in EU
  2. Covid-19 in Europe's prisons - and the response
  3. Deadlock looms on EU's new asylum pact
Belgium has most overcrowded prisons in EU

Belgium has the most overcrowded prisons in the EU, according to a report by the Strasbourg-based human rights watchdog, the Council of Europe. Prisons in Austria, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Malta, and Romania are also severely overcrowded.

Opinion

Covid-19 in Europe's prisons - and the response

Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Sweden have taken no steps towards reducing the use of imprisonment and others, like Greece, appear to be waiting for Covid-19 to spread through prisons before acting.

Deadlock looms on EU's new asylum pact

MEPs working on the new EU-wide asylum reforms have cast doubt on whether agreement will be reached with their co-legislating member state counterparts. A proposal to create independent monitors on human rights is also on shaky ground.

Greece closes humane camp for refugees, sends them to Moria

A model camp for asylum seekers on the Greek island of Lesbos is being shut down by the Greek authorities as residents are being taken to 'Moria 2.0', a lead-contaminated sprawling ghetto perched on the edge of the island.

EU commission calls Frontex its new 'Return Agency'

The EU's law enforcement agency Frontex has been helping member states return unwanted migrants. The European Commission now wants it to take a lead role, while hoping to boost the number of voluntary deportations.

Analysis

Why Frontex won't leave Greece, like it left Hungary

After five years and a European Court ruling against Hungary, Frontex finally decided to leave the country, given Budapest's rights violations. Such alleged violations are also taking place in Greece - but the prospect of Frontex leaving is low.

News in Brief

  1. Israel study: Two Pfizer doses give over 95% protection
  2. Barnier calls Johnson a 'bulldozer' in Brexit memoirs
  3. Hungary and Poland prevent 'gender' in summit declaration
  4. Draghi: Italy to welcome foreign tourists from mid-May
  5. Germany announces new, stricter, emission cuts
  6. Channel Islands 'blockade' threat in UK and France row
  7. French reporter kidnapped by rebels in Mali
  8. Trump's Facebook ban upheld but with caveats

Deadlock looms on EU's new asylum pact

MEPs working on the new EU-wide asylum reforms have cast doubt on whether agreement will be reached with their co-legislating member state counterparts. A proposal to create independent monitors on human rights is also on shaky ground.

Analysis

Frontex scrutiny on rights violations is a PR stunt

Greece denies any illegal pushbacks at sea. The EU takes their version of events as face value, in a system unable and unwilling to shed doubt on Greek authorities - posing accountability questions on the EU's border guard agency Frontex.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Greek prisons accused of abusing detainees
  2. EU and US join up against China on Taiwan
  3. Conservatives' Covid-strategy wins in lockdown-fatigue Madrid
  4. Commission drafts new rules targeting foreign state aid
  5. Why Europe should stop worrying about 'sportswashing'
  6. Conference on Future of Europe must listen to local voices
  7. What happens now to the EU's post-Covid recovery fund?
  8. EU turns from China to India on free trade

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us