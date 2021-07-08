Thursday

8th Jul 2021

  1. News
  2. Migration

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Food rations run out on Friday onboard Ocean Viking

  • People are stacked on the deck with very little to manoeuvre (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

By

Tensions are beginning to mount on the deck of the Ocean Viking search-and-rescue vessel.

With 572 people squeezed on board and food rations set to run out on Friday (9 July), the crew is doing everything possible to maintain a sense of calm.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • "Everyone was panicking, kids started to cry. I put my hands in my head, I thought it was over," says this minor from Guinea Conakry (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

"Friday is the last food distribution," SOS Mediterranee's rescue coordinator Luisa Albera, said on Wednesday (7 July).

Ropes have been secured overhead to help keep balance when walking in between the bodies. Each foot has to be carefully placed so as not to step on someone.

It means no lines can be formed to help ease food distribution. It also means toilets and showers are difficult to maintain.

Fights have already broken out, with at least one drawing blood. Others are trying to keep up morale with song and dance.

But the fissures, provoked by fatigue and not knowing where they are going or when they arrive, are widening.

Crew member Albera had already asked for a place of safety on Monday, in the hopes of being able to disembark everyone.

She sent another three requests including one on Wednesday at 11.26am to Italy with Malta in copy. Libya was also placed in copy as a formality.

The ship's course is constantly changing in order to minimise direct sunlight given that many are forced to sleep exposed. Some have already been treated for heat exhaustion, others for panic attacks.

The final rescue, during the early hours of Sunday to Monday, meant 369 had boarded. There was no other option.

And the ensuing three metre swells the following evening made most everyone sea sick and miserable, including a two-month pregnant woman.

Preliminary weather forecasts for Friday are also not good, with possible 25 to 30 knots per winds likely.

"The weather forecast is the least of our problems," noted Albera, when pressed.

Two years ten months in a detention centre

On deck, a 27-year old man from Eritrea is in a constant daze.

The toes on his feet point in odd directions, suggesting they have been broken and never properly set. EUobserver understands he had spent two years and ten months in a detention centre, making him a shadow of his former self.

Those around him try to comfort him, provide him extra blankets and cushions for his head. He has lost his mind, they say, given the abuse he had endured.

"We don't go to Libya," he asks, in almost perfect English, to this reporter.

"No, no, no. Europe. You go to Europe," says another.

He cracks a smile and then slowly lays back down, not fully realising where he is at. EUobserver did not press him for his back story, out of fear of provoking or triggering a trauma.

But others, in better shape, were able to speak.

Among them is 41-year old Ibraheem Wahbi, an Egyptian national with festering bullet wounds in both of his feet.

His fingers had also been broken. "Militias shot at me when I was in a bus with 20 other people," he said, via a translator.

"The bullets went through the bus, my feet and the other side of the bus. Four other people were shot," he said.

He said they had wanted to kidnap them, hold them for ransom.

"I bled from 3am, until 7am the next day," he said.

A 17-year old from Guinea Conakry said he had also arrived in Libya for work.

"The Arabs didn't pay," he said, noting he had spent three months in a prison in Zuwara.

EUobserver won't publish his full name, given his age. But he was among the 369 saved on the wooden boat earlier this week.

He said they had left Zuwara at 2am Saturday morning and that the engine stopped working at around 10am.

"Everyone was panicking, kids started to cry. I put my hands in my head, I thought it was over," he said, noting they managed to get the engine working again.

Author bio

Nikolaj Nielsen, an EUobserver journalist, is embedded on the Ocean Viking for the coming weeks, reporting exclusively from the boat on the Mediterranean migration route.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Ocean Viking's largest ever rescue - witnessed first-hand
  2. Malta refuses to help rescue involving disabled children
  3. Libyan police lieutenant: 'Coast guard are smugglers'

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Ocean Viking's largest ever rescue - witnessed first-hand

The Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking search-and-rescue vessel saved 369 people on a boat in the middle of the night, some 80 nautical miles off Libya. EUobserver was onboard and witnessed the rescue first hand, in this exclusive by Nikolaj Nielsen.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Malta refuses to help rescue involving disabled children

The Libyan Coast Guard intercepted a wooden boat of 30 people some 10 nautical miles inside Malta's search and rescue zone. But then suddenly let them go, allowing the Ocean Viking to perform its first rescue since leaving Marseille.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Libyan police lieutenant: 'Coast guard are smugglers'

The Libyan coast guard actively works with smugglers and are run by a militia, an ex-Libyan lieutenant police officer. The EU is buying the guard three new P150 high speed patrol boats.

Feature

The exploited Sikh labourers babysitting Italy's buffalos

The migrant workers are exploited (by landlords and dairy-businessmen) like slaves. They work up to 14-hours per day, every single day non-stop without any leave, for barely €400 per month. If they get injured, their bosses hide these incidents.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Adrift at sea: an empty wooden boat

After leaving the French port of Marseille on Sunday, the Ocean Viking on Thursday morning spots an empty wooden boat at sea, an eerie prospect of what lies ahead as it plots a course south towards international waters off Libya.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Migrant rescues: 'You can't save everyone'

Somewhere east of Sardinia in the Tyrrhenian Sea, the Ocean Viking crew ran drills on their two primary rescue speed boats. The teams are preparing for the real rescues, which may take place before the end of the week.

News in Brief

  1. Shooting of crime reporter shocks Netherlands
  2. Twitter ordered to explain how it counters hate-speech
  3. Commission to push for greener EU buildings
  4. Germany arrests 75-year old alleged spy for China
  5. June 2021 was second-warmest ever in Europe
  6. Austria's far-right former deputy chancellor goes on trial
  7. Lukashenko lashes out at EU trade, political prisoners
  8. NGOs cast doubt over EU green bonds proposal

Opinion

'Discriminated, dehumanised' - Denmark's Syrian refugees

Syrian refugees lives were never easy and now with the Danish government's decision to revoke more than 200 residency permits and shift asylum responsibility to third countries, their prospects of living in peace here are bleaker than ever.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Migrant rescue ship preparing for the worst

SOS Mediterranee's rescue coordinator Luisa Albera describes the events surrounding the tragic loss of 130 people in late April.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Food rations run out on Friday onboard Ocean Viking
  2. Ethiopia creating 'famine' in Tigray, EU warns
  3. MEPs tell Slovenian PM to appoint his EU prosecutors
  4. Calls for EU to quit energy treaty over lack of progress in talks
  5. Values? EU leaders must 'float like a butterfly, sting like a bee'
  6. Why the EU now needs a 'Green Prosecutor'
  7. EU alarmed by anti-LGBTIQ riot in Georgia
  8. Hungarian judge claims she was pushed out for political reasons

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us