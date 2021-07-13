Tuesday

13th Jul 2021

  1. News
  2. Migration

EU threatens to suspend visas from Belarus

  • Last year, the EU bought 15 surveillance drones for Belarusian authorities for 'border protection' (Photo: sudexpert.gov.by)

By

The European Commission may strip Belarus of visa entries for the EU, following a spike in migrant crossings into Lithuania from the country.

The comments on Monday (12 July) were made in the European Parliament by EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"I stand ready to consider to take actions on visa suspensions towards Belarus," she said.

The EU and Minsk signed an agreement last summer to make it easier for Belarusians to obtain short-term visas. The EU then supplied Belarus with light-surveillance drones for "border protection".

Minsk suspended the agreement last month, amid warnings they would no longer stem irregular migration into the EU.

Now Johansson is making similar threats.

She also accused Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko of orchestrating the migrant arrivals into Lithuania, as retaliation for EU sanctions, in the wake of Belarus' fraudulent election, and subsequent crackdown on protest.

"I must say that the situation is serious, and it's extremely important now that we show solidarity towards Lithuania" she told MEPs.

More than 1,600 people arrived from Belarus into Lithuania this year, some 22 times more than in the whole of 2020. Around 800 crossed in the first week of July alone.

There are four direct flights a week from Baghdad to Minsk, as well as daily flights from Turkey, with many apparently purchasing one-way tickets.

Iraqis, Iranians, and Syrians were among the first arrivals. Once in Minsk, they were given a visa at the airport.

Johansson said some were paying €15,000 for the entire trip, including entry into Lithuania.

"There were even cases when migrants used Uber or Bolt [ride-sharing apps] in order to ride to Vilnius," she said.

But the composition of nationalities has since shifted, with many now also arriving undocumented.

The most recent arrivals are primarily from the Republic of Congo, the Gambia, Guinea, Mali, and Senegal.

Fabrice Leggeri, the EU's border agency chief, also spoke.

He said Belarus will this week allow nationalities from 73 countries to enter, without a visa for up to five days, to get a Covid-19 vaccine shot.

"We have to monitor closely what's going to happen with this invitation to 73 nationalities," he said.

The Warsaw-based agency is deploying manpower to shore up Lithuania's land borders with Belarus.

Its first deployment includes 30 border guard officers, 14 patrol cars, and one thermal-vision vehicle.

It will now top it up with additional support, including a handful of armed officers.

The latest tension comes after Belarus hijacked a RyanAir flight, and forced it into an emergency landing, in order to kidnap opposition journalist Roman Protasevich.

Protasevich was part of a wider movement railing against the fraudulent presidential elections last year.

The country now counts some 530 political prisoners, as well as numerous documented cases of torture.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Lithuania seeks EU deterrence of Lukashenko
  2. Belarus potash workers call for tougher EU sanctions
  3. EU justifies buying surveillance drones for Belarus

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Eritrean boy first to step onto Italian soil

SOS Mediterranee's Ocean Viking carried out six rescues since the start of July. After a week of high tension, the NGO was finally given a port of safety in Sicily's port of Augusta on Friday.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Tunisian man throws himself overboard

In a fit of desperation, a young man from Tunisia threw himself over board. He was quickly rescued. But others have made similar threats, if no solution is found, including a 38-year old pregnant woman from Libya.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Food rations run out on Friday onboard Ocean Viking

The final round of food distribution will be on Friday, possibly leaving the 572 people rescued by the Ocean Viking without sustenance, as tensions begin to rise. Of those rescued, 183 are minors, including 41 aged 15 or younger.

News in Brief

  1. Israel tells EU: No plan for two-state solution
  2. EU: Ethiopia using 'famine as weapon of war'
  3. Macron says pension reform to go ahead
  4. EU distances itself from Janša remarks on Iran
  5. EU to sanction Lebanon leaders one year after Beirut blast
  6. Dutch PM 'regrets' easing Covid-19 rules, after infections surge
  7. EU pauses digital tax, for sake of wider deal
  8. WHO condemns vaccine supplies amid variant fears

Feature

The exploited Sikh labourers babysitting Italy's buffalos

The migrant workers are exploited (by landlords and dairy-businessmen) like slaves. They work up to 14-hours per day, every single day non-stop without any leave, for barely €400 per month. If they get injured, their bosses hide these incidents.

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Libyan police lieutenant: 'Coast guard are smugglers'

The Libyan coast guard actively works with smugglers and are run by a militia, an ex-Libyan lieutenant police officer. The EU is buying the guard three new P150 high speed patrol boats.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. EU urges Cuba to let people protest
  2. EU may delay approval of Hungary's recovery plan
  3. 'Fit for 55': what is it, and why now?
  4. EU threatens to suspend visas from Belarus
  5. Prague European Summit debate with Slovenian president
  6. Who are right-wing forces that attacked Georgia's LGBTIQ+ ?
  7. Lithuania seeks EU deterrence of Lukashenko
  8. Industry lobbied against quick climate action in 'Fit-for 55'

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us