Wednesday

26th Jan 2022

  1. News
  2. Migration

EU report speaks of Libyan coastguard violence

  • The EU's Operation Irini has been at sea since 2016 (Photo: CSDP EEAS)

By

Listen to article

The EU is keen to continue training the Libyan coastguard despite its well-known abuse of irregular migrants, a leaked report has shown.

The classified report was drafted by Italian rear admiral Stefano Turchetto, the head of the EU's naval operation, Irini, on 4 January and obtained by the Associated Press news agency.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

In one incident on 15 September, while intercepting a wooden boat with 20 migrants on board, the Libyans used "excessive use of physical force", he said, without giving further details.

In other cases, they used methods "never observed before and not in compliance with [EU] training ... as well as international regulation," he said.

But the "political stalemate" in Libya was making it harder to coach "proper behavioural standards that should be compliant with human rights," he noted.

And "political frustration" had reduced the coastguard's engagement with its EU mentors, he added.

The EU foreign service told AP that the coastguard training scheme "remains firmly on the table to increase the capacity of the Libyan authorities to save lives at sea", despite the setbacks, however.

"When it comes to migration, our objective is to save peoples' lives, protect those in need and fight trafficking in human beings and migrant smuggling," an EU spokesman said.

At least 65,362 people came to Europe using the central Mediterranean migration route last year, according to EU border control agency Frontex.

The figure was almost double the 35,673 seen the year before, but lower than the peak years of 2014 to 2016, when more than 150,000 people a year were coming.

More than 1,500 people also died last year trying to make the crossing.

Meanwhile, interceptions and returns to Libya almost tripled in 2021 compared to 2020.

But for its part, the international charity Doctors Without Borders, warned that more than 32,000 of those intercepted by the Libyan coastguard last year were: "brought back to systematic extortions, violence and abuse" in Libya's migrant detention camps.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Revealed: EU migration plans for Morocco, Libya and others
  2. Poland and Hungary go hard on Belarus migrants
Revealed: EU migration plans for Morocco, Libya and others

Leaked commission documents, dated earlier this month, outline draft migration proposals on Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia. They also provide insights into bilateral moves by individual EU states.

Macron promises strong EU borders

Obligatory detentions, more security-screening, and faster deportations - these are the French EU presidency's migration priorities.

Analysis

Europe must stop falling into the ISIS trap

The EU does not need to become a counter-propaganda machine - but finding and providing the right facts will be the only way for Europe to stop falling into ISIS' polarisation trap.

MEPs to grill Denmark for pushing Syrians to EU states

MEPs are taking the EU-lead to hold Denmark to account for stripping Syrians of residency rights. Although aware of the problem, the European Commission has other priorities while the issue has not been raised at the Council, representing member states.

Feature

Raped in front of husband - the story of one refugee

I dread evenings. This is when all bad things happen. When your house is raided by militants, when you are physically or sexually assaulted, when your daughter's very life is threatened.

Macron promises strong EU borders

Obligatory detentions, more security-screening, and faster deportations - these are the French EU presidency's migration priorities.

Analysis

Europe must stop falling into the ISIS trap

The EU does not need to become a counter-propaganda machine - but finding and providing the right facts will be the only way for Europe to stop falling into ISIS' polarisation trap.

Latest News

  1. EU report speaks of Libyan coastguard violence
  2. EU Parliament pays close to double market price for building
  3. Poland's year of fear - who will die next in abortion crackdown?
  4. In the gulags' shadow
  5. EIB invests €50m in autonomous delivery robot operator
  6. EU eyes Indian Ocean naval adventure
  7. EU auditors slam fragmented, sluggish 5G rollout
  8. EU and UK try to melt ice in post-Brexit talks

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us