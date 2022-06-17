Friday

17th Jun 2022

  1. News
  2. Migration

Exclusive

Egypt coast guard to get EU cash to stop fleeing Egyptians

  • Over 3,500 Egyptian nationals left for Italy in the first five months of this year. (Photo: Jolianne)

By

Listen to article

Egypt's coast guard is set to receive €80m from the European Commission to prevent people from taking boats towards Italy, according to an internal paper.

Drafted by the EU Commission and dated 15 June, the paper says more than 3,500 Egyptians fled the country by boat in the first five months of this year. Almost all ended up in Italy.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

This is four times as many over the same period in 2021 and from a country whose leadership is steeped in widespread human-rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, systematic torture, and enforced disappearances.

Egyptian nationals are now the top nationality of people arriving irregularly in Italy, notes the paper.

The document is demanding urgent cooperation between Egypt, Libya, and others "in light of a dramatic increase of irregular arrivals of Egyptian nationals to the EU (Italy)."

Millions to be paid out this year

The EU money will be doled out in two phases, says the paper.

Around €23m will be handed out this year for "maritime border surveillance equipment." The remaining €57m is slated for next year "for further equipment to be identified."

The ambiguity of the language suggests it will be up to the Egyptian authorities to decide how to use the new "equipment", posing questions if it may also be used to crack down on dissenting voices.

In May, a handful of NGOs including Human Rights Watch said repression is thriving under Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al Sisi's rule.

For its part, the commission says the money is part of a developing plan to support Egypt's search and rescue and border surveillance at both land and sea borders.

It says the "EU stands ready to support Egypt" when it comes to preventing people from fleeing by boats. It also wants to increase controls of Egypt's border with Libya and Sudan, but offers no insights into how in light of the remoteness of the region.

The commission notes it also provided €32.9m of humanitarian funding to refugees and asylum seekers in Egypt.

Meanwhile, the EU border police Frontex is gearing up as part of a so-called EU4BorderSecurity project.

Egypt received some €4m from the project, which aims to "enhance border security in the Southern Neighbourhood."

This includes coast guard boarding exercises, physical workshops, and webinars incurring a total cost of approximately €70,000 since 2019.

The paper is dated the same day European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced a gas deal in Cairo alongside al Sisi.

The deal, which includes Israel, aims to help member states wean themselves off Russian fossil fuels.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU signs gas deal with Egypt's rights abusing leadership
  2. EU promotes 'Egypt model' to reduce migrant numbers
EU promotes 'Egypt model' to reduce migrant numbers

EU council president Donald Tusk wants to discuss deepening relations with authoritarian Egypt, as a model of migrant reduction, with EU heads of state and government at a meeting in Salzburg, Austria on Wednesday.

Record number of people fleeing violence, says UN

The least developed countries account for less than 1.3 percent of global GDP yet host 27 percent of the world's displaced populations. High-income countries, by comparison, host 16 percent.

Ukraine war complicates Mediterranean 'solidarity' plan

The French EU presidency proposal seeks to relocate 10,000 asylum seekers, arriving from the Mediterranean, over one year. But with refugees from Ukraine stretching national reception systems, it remains unclear how many EU states will commit to relocations.

News in Brief

  1. Hungary blocks EU deal on minimum corporate tax
  2. Belgian airline to strike on EU summit day
  3. Lead MEP demands commission act on Greek pushbacks
  4. Almost half a million Ukrainian children in EU schools
  5. Dutch intelligence prevented Russian spy access to ICC
  6. Ten EU countries warn against climate-policy rollback
  7. Living costs worry Europeans as much as war
  8. More Western troops going to Estonia and Lithuania

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Reuters InstituteDigital News Report 2022
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBHow price increases affect construction workers
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic think tank examines influence of tech giants
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic delegation visits Nordic Bridges in Canada
  5. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region

Latest News

  1. Dutch seek 'rigorous' EU approach to Ukraine candidacy
  2. Ukraine should prompt wider EU rethink of enlargement
  3. Egypt coast guard to get EU cash to stop fleeing Egyptians
  4. Calls to lower EU gas use, amid Russia supply cuts
  5. EU states urged to take action on Russia's info 'war'
  6. EU heavyweights pledge Ukraine 'immediate' candidate status
  7. Russia's law to uncreate Lithuania: laugh or cry?
  8. EU's Green Deal mastermind: 'We have to succeed'

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us