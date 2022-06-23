Thursday

23rd Jun 2022

  1. News
  2. Migration

UN envoy: Greece breaking international rights law

  • Asylum seekers and refugees in Greece rely heavily on NGOs for support (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

By

Listen to article

Greece is in violation of international human rights law, according to UN special envoy Mary Lawlor.

Speaking to reporters in Athens on Wednesday (22 June), Lawlor said Greek registration rules on NGOs working on migration and asylum are discriminatory.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"The register has to be amended and it can't be discriminatory and it can't be disproportionate," she said.

"It has to be in compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which it isn't," she said.

The Greek government in early 2020 introduced new ministerial rules which impose extra conditions on the registration of civil society and NGOs working on asylum.

The rules require them to register with the ministry of asylum and migration — in a move the Athens government said would improve transparency.

But NGOs said the register was in fact designed to squeeze out critical civil voices and imposed onerous bureaucratic hurdles to prevent others from helping migrants and asylum seekers.

For instance, those not registered are unable to access asylum seekers and migrants in facilities where they are held.

Similar views were echoed by Lawlor, who said there is a wide discretion afforded to authorities to refuse to register applicant NGOs.

Lawlor said that such 'discretion' in fact restricts civil society space and significantly enhances the control of the state over the work of NGOs in the field of migration.

"Individual human rights defenders are not able to obtain registration," she pointed out.

Rights defenders in Greece

But Lawlor also took aim at how some media and political leaders in Greece criminalise aid workers.

"Solidarity should never be punished and compassion should never be put on trial," she said.

She noted that such criminalisation and stigmatisation of rights defenders picked up pace in 2019.

She also took aim at Greece's migration code, which implements the EU facilitator's package aimed at cracking down on smugglers.

The Greek law criminalises both the facilitation of irregular entry and transit of people from outside the EU and their residence.

"However, Greek law does not define which acts or omissions constitute facilitation in this regard," she said.

The vague language means legitimate conduct by human rights defenders are targeted by police, she said.

This includes coordinating humanitarian assistance at refugee vessel arrival points along the coastlines.

"Putting human rights defenders on trial for such conduct undermines their work," she said.

Lawlor drew her conclusions after numerous meetings and visits held in Greece from 13 to 22 June.

She will present her final report to the United Nations Human Rights Council next March.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. New Greek rules stigmatise NGOs working with migrants
  2. People helping migrants 'increasingly persecuted in EU'
New Greek rules stigmatise NGOs working with migrants

New rules in Greece single out NGOs that work with refugees and asylum, in what the Athens government say is a bid to create greater transparency. But refugee groups say the rules are discriminatory and follow an anti-NGO pattern.

People helping migrants 'increasingly persecuted in EU'

A new report has found a dramatic increase in the number of criminal and administrative cases against people who help migrants. The report comes as a number of sea-rescue activists face up to 25 years in prison in Greece.

Record number of people fleeing violence, says UN

The least developed countries account for less than 1.3 percent of global GDP yet host 27 percent of the world's displaced populations. High-income countries, by comparison, host 16 percent.

Ukraine war complicates Mediterranean 'solidarity' plan

The French EU presidency proposal seeks to relocate 10,000 asylum seekers, arriving from the Mediterranean, over one year. But with refugees from Ukraine stretching national reception systems, it remains unclear how many EU states will commit to relocations.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  2. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers for culture: Protect Ukraine’s cultural heritage!
  4. Reuters InstituteDigital News Report 2022
  5. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBHow price increases affect construction workers
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic think tank examines influence of tech giants

Latest News

  1. EU opens door to Ukraine in 'geopolitical' summit
  2. UN envoy: Greece breaking international rights law
  3. EU to sanction trade partners breaching labour, climate rules
  4. Moldova's EU candidacy — a geopolitical opportunity
  5. Sturgeon's 2023 'referendum' gamble for Scotland
  6. Dramatic vote sees MEPs adopt key emissions trading update
  7. Bulgaria dangles hope on EU enlargement veto
  8. EU sets pesticides and eco-rules to avoid 'pollinator collapse'

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us