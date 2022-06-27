Monday

27th Jun 2022

  1. News
  2. Migration

Death toll rising after thousands storm Spain's wall in Africa

By

Listen to article

The death toll among those who attempted to scale the fence into the Spanish enclave of Melilla last week continues to mount.

With 29 dead, mostly sub-Saharan African, the figure, if confirmed, is among the worst-ever disasters for the Spanish enclave on the north Moroccan coast.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Video footage shows arrested migrants on the Moroccan side of the Spanish enclave. Some appear lifeless (Photo: AMDH Nador)

Almost a dozen NGOs have since demanded an investigation into the tragedy , which followed a stampede of some 2,000 people that attempted to penetrate into the enclave last Friday (24 June).

The Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH) on Sunday (26 June) said that authorities had dug 21 fresh graves without any attempt to identify the victims.

"Without investigation, without autopsy, without identification, the authorities seek to hide the disaster," said AMDH, in a Tweet.

Video footage also tweeted by AMDH shows people packed tightly together on the ground in Morocco's Nador and being guarded by police in riot gear.

AMDH described it at the time as inhumane treatment that would likely lead to even more deaths. Some appeared lifeless.

"The deaths and the injured are a tragic symbol of the European policies to externalise the EU's border, with the complicity of a Southern country, Morocco," it subsequently wrote in an open letter.

An unnamed Moroccan official told Reuters news agency that police had not used excessive force during the stampede into Melilla.

But Solidarity Wheels, a rights group based in Melilla, also accused the border police of brutality.

At least 500 had managed to enter the border area after cutting open the fence. Of those, 130 entered Melilla.

Moroccan authorities say 23 died but AMDH says the true figure is 29.

Last week's stampede is part of wider desperation among people seeking entry into the EU, with some 13,000 having crossed the Mediterranean from Morocco to Spain last year.

It marks the first mass attempt to scale the fence since Spain and Morocco signed a deal to boost border cooperation.

The agreement came after Spain backed Morocco's authority over the Western Sahara, a territory seized by Rabat and contested by the Polisario independence movement.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez condemned the attempted mass crossing as a "violent assault" and an "attack on the territorial integrity" of Spain.

"If there is anyone responsible for everything that appears to have taken place at that border, it is the mafias that traffic in human beings," he said.

But his left-wing coalition partner, Podemos, called for "immediate and independent" investigation by the EU of the "extremely harsh images of violence" seen on video footage of Friday's events.

"If they [the migrants] were blond and European, there would be emergency meetings at the highest level," Pablo Echenique, Podemos' parliamentary spokesman said.

The Roman Catholic Church in the southern Spanish city of Malaga added in a statement: "Both Morocco and Spain have chosen to eliminate human dignity on our borders, maintaining that the arrival of migrants must be avoided at all costs".

EU money for Morocco

The EU is also engaged with Morocco on migration issues.

It is the EU's second largest cooperation portfolio on migration with a total of some €360m payouts to date, including over €100m to support Morocco's interior ministry on migration.

"This includes strengthening of cooperation with Frontex and Europol, human rights training of its staff, reinforced deployments along the borders," notes an internal EU commission document from 2 December, 2021.

The same document says the money also covers the development of standard operating procedures to identify vulnerable populations and raise awareness raising of minors on the risks of irregular migration.

Last December, EU commissioners Vera Johansson and Olivér Várhelyi went to Rabat to boost cooperation against migrant smuggling and border management, followed by commission president Von der Leyen in early February.

"Morocco is the European Union's leading partner on the African continent in economic and trade matters," said Von der Leyen at the time.

The two sides have also been negotiating a readmission agreement since 2000.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Auditors: EU migrant return deals 'encourage' arrivals
  2. EU defends Spain, after thousands enter Ceuta enclave
  3. Spanish enclave Melilla stormed by immigrants
  4. EU-Morroco fish deal a 'failure' for all concerned
EU defends Spain, after thousands enter Ceuta enclave

Spain has warned of a "serious crisis" for Europe after some 6,000 people entered Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Morocco. The European Commission has voiced its support for Spain as diplomatic tensions with Rabat heat up.

Spanish enclave Melilla stormed by immigrants

Over a thousand Sub-Saharan immigrants stormed the wall that surrounds the Spanish enclave Mellilla in northern Africa on Tuesday, with three hundred immigrants making it into European territory.

EU-Morroco fish deal a 'failure' for all concerned

A controversial fisheries partnership agreement between the EU and Morocco has provided very poor returns to the European tax payer, and failed to bring about tangible benefits in the north African country, according to a report sponsored by the European Commission.

Frontex keeps return operations in Hungary secret

Frontex won't reveal how it complies with rights when it returns rejected asylum seekers from Hungary. The Warsaw-based agency had suspended other operations in Hungary after the EU court in 2020 told Budapest to stop abusing migrants.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  2. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers for culture: Protect Ukraine’s cultural heritage!
  4. Reuters InstituteDigital News Report 2022
  5. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBHow price increases affect construction workers
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic think tank examines influence of tech giants

Latest News

  1. Expect Czech EU presidency to downgrade V4 priorities
  2. Big polluters should have no role in planning EU energy policy
  3. G7, Nato, gas anxiety and Ukraine top This WEEK
  4. Death toll rising after thousands storm Spain's wall in Africa
  5. EU summit's uncertainty in the face of economic war
  6. Next winter's gas looms large at EU summer summit
  7. Ukraine becomes EU candidate after 120 days of war
  8. How to enhance EU cybersecurity

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us