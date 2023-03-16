Thursday

16th Mar 2023

Most Frontex deportations to take place from Germany, Italy

  • Most Frontex return flights will take place in Germany and Italy (Photo: Investigative Reporting Project Italy (IRPI))

Most return flights carried out by the EU's border police Frontex this year will take place from Italy and Germany.

"Germany and Italy are the member states that will make use of the large majority of Frontex flights for returns in 2023," confirmed the European Commission, in an email on Wednesday (15 March).

The flights are part of wider push to get EU states to use Frontex to help return rejected asylum seekers and others ordered to leave.

Some 340,000 return decisions were issued last year. But with a return rate at 21 percent, EU states are also not demanding enough readmission requests from countries of origin, EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson told reporters in Strasbourg, earlier this week.

"We need to step up on the readmission requests," she said.

Johansson made similar comments earlier this year amid plans to leverage visa restrictions on origin countries that do not take back their nationals. That leverage is encoded in article 25a of the EU's visa law.

"One of the most important reasons behind the low EU return rates is the lack of third country cooperation," said Maria Malmer Stenegard, Sweden's migration minister.

These issues are not new.

EU and African leaders, for instance, were already at loggerheads over returns and readmission in 2015 at the Valletta Summit in Malta.

Aside making promises to work more closely together on return, readmission and reintegration, the 2015 summit had also made statements to tackle migrant smuggling.

What is new is that Frontex, a Warsaw-based agency, has had its mandate reinforced and is now set to spend some €100m this year alone on returns.

The European Commission is also banking on a police database known as the Schengen Information System (SIS) to help.

The system, which contains biometrics, starting issuing alerts on return decisions. "That means that we will have a much better position to carry out the mutual recognition of return decisions," said Johansson.

Such mutual returns could put a strain on bilateral diplomatic relations between a member state and an origin country.

But Frontex has since been deployed to Moldova, North Macedonia, Albania and Montenegro.

And plans are underway for similar deployments in Mauritania, Niger, Senegal and elsewhere, posing questions on accountability and human rights oversight.

The plans are not well received and have come to a standstill in Mauritania and Senegal. Authorities in Senegal worry the agency will breach human rights, given its legacy of abuse in the EU.

Last July, the commission had also announced new anti-smuggling partnerships with Morocco and Niger. This was followed by internal briefings that the EU wants to shore up police investigations in Niger.

It plans to do the same with Tunisia and Egypt.

Meanwhile, people with return orders in the EU at risk of absconding could also end up being detained.

In a recommendation, attached to pre-existing EU rules on return, the commission offered several alternatives to detention.

This includes requiring people to report daily to the police, surrender their passports, deposit a sum of money, as well as "the use of innovative technology."

Opinion

The secrecy behind the EU's plans to 'externalise' migration

It is evident that the EU is putting substantial diplomatic and political effort into its 'externalisation' of migration plans: Niger, for example, received visits in 2022 from Ursula von der Leyen and EU commissioenrs Ylva Johannson and Jutta Urpilainen.

EU under scrutiny for bankrolling surveillance in Africa

A verdict is expected soon on the EU Commission over projects it financed to help sketchy governments abroad spy on people, which could then be used against rights defenders, journalists, and dissidents.

EU responds to Italy drownings with more support for Libya

In a letter to Italy's prime minister, concerning the shipwreck that killed some 70 people, the European Commission suggests shoring up the Libyan coast guard and launching anti-smuggling partnerships with Tunisia and Egypt.

Opinion

EU migration policy will turn Greece into the jail of Europe

Europe is stepping back from its core values of human dignity, human rights and the rule of law, which have been the building blocks of the political edifice of the EU, writes Kostas Arvanitis MEP of Syriza/The Left.

Feature

The rotten truth behind Menton, 'the pearl of France'

At least 100 migrants are brought to the French Border Police facility in the town of Menton every day — often kept for hours in inhumane conditions and eventually expelled under procedures that contradict European and international law.

