Tuesday

11th Jul 2023

  1. News
  2. Migration

EU to deliver two new patrol boats to Libya despite shootings

  • Image of a Libyan coast guard vessel, financed by EU funds, and filmed firing shots during a rescue operation by Ocean Viking (Photo: SOS Mediterranee)

By

Listen to article

The EU is set to deliver two brand new patrol boats to the Libyan coast guard — despite repeated shooting incidents caught on camera during search-and-rescue operations.

On Monday (10 July), a European Commission spokesperson could not confirm their delivery date, noting the two vessels "are still under construction."

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The European Commission, along with Italian authorities, already handed over one new patrol boat to the Libyans in February.

In June, they provided another two refurbished vessels.

One of those, reportedly an ex-Italian Carrubia Class vessel, was on Friday filmed shooting into the air and water near an Ocean Viking rescue speed boat operated by the NGO, SOS Mediterranee.

In a statement, SOS Mediterranee said the shootings had endangered the lives of the crew and the people they had rescued.

European Commission spokesperson, Ana Pisonero, said they would ask both the Italians and Libyans to clarify the incident.

But they had made the same statement in March, when the Libyans were also caught firing live rounds near the Ocean Viking.

At the time, Peter Stano, the EU's foreign policy spokesperson, told reporters they would seek "explanations and clarifications of what happened, why it happened, and what would be the follow up."

Another shooting incident, registered last summer, led to the dismissal of a Libyan commander, said Stano.

But when pressed on Monday on the results of their March inquiry, the European Commission did not respond.

Instead, Pisonero told reporters that it will once again seek responses from the Italian and Libyan authorities.

"We will inquire the relevant authorities in Libya and Italy," she said.

The statement suggests the commission did not receive any responses to their March inquiries.

And it comes despite its repeated claims that EU assistance to the Libyans "is subject to robust monitoring".

This includes a confidential third party contractor, hired by the commission in 2019, tasked to ensure that its subsidised projects in Libya stick to a 'do no harm principle.'

Last week, EU migration commissioner Ylva Johansson, said there were clear indications that criminal groups had infiltrated the Libyan coast guard.

Almost 25,000 people were intercepted at sea last year and returned to Libya by the Libyan coast guard, Libya's general administration for coastal security (GACs), among others.

Around 50 percent of distress boat sightings in the Central Mediterranean last year by the EU's border agency Frontex triggered an interception by the Libyans.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Libyan coast guard infiltrated by criminals, says EU commissioner
  2. EU hands Libya coast guard boats ahead of migration summit
EU hands Libya coast guard boats ahead of migration summit

The EU commission gave the Libyan Coast Guard the first of five new EU-funded patrol boats to help prevent migrants and asylum seekers from fleeing to Europe. The handover comes days ahead of an EU summit on migration.

Frontex chief ambivalent on pulling out of Greece

The head of the EU's border agency, Hans Leijtens, is making a case for Frontex to remain in Greece — after the agency's fundamental rights officer reportedly recommended suspending Frontex's operations there.

EU leaders sideline Hungary and Poland over migration

EU leaders at their summit on Friday sidelined Poland and Hungary over a wider dispute on migration and asylum. Slovenia's prime minister Robert Golob explicitly laid most of the blame on Budapest.

Smugglers cash in on EU migrant obstacles

In the wake of mass drownings off the Greek coast, EU leaders in Brussels plan to clamp down on smuggling, even though former efforts made matters worse.

Tensions and a murder at Tunisia's departure port for Lampedusa

Sfax, Tunisia's second-largest city, has become a hub for sub-Saharan migrants because it is the closest departure point for Europe, just 190km from the Italian island of Lampedusa. That's created tension with locals, who often view them as adversaries.

Latest News

  1. 'Widespread' forever chemicals exposure across Europe
  2. Immigration rises to top three issue for EU citizens, survey finds
  3. EU to deliver two new patrol boats to Libya despite shootings
  4. How Kremlin promotes Orban as the voice of 'real' Europe
  5. EU vaccine transparency: a shot in the dark
  6. Nato summit and key nature restoration vote This WEEK
  7. Azerbaijan-EU envoy's death-threat tweet still online
  8. Why EU is finally ready to quit the Energy Charter Treaty

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us