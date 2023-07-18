Wednesday

19th Jul 2023

  1. News
  2. Migration

Cumbersome visas complicate Tunisia jobs deal with EU

  • The EU deal with Tunisia was signed by EU enlargement commissioner, Olivér Várhelyi (seated left). (Photo: European Union, 2023)

By

Listen to article

An EU-Tunisia deal includes promoting legal migration to undermine smuggling — but also hinges on member states easing cumbersome Schengen visa applications.

The issue may end up complicating the European Commission's so-called Talent Partnerships, an idea that seeks to match Tunisians with European companies.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"If we set all of this up but it then takes ages to obtain a visa for students, there is little point in developing the Talent Partnership," a senior EU official told reporters earlier this week.

Last year, Ylva Johansson, the EU migration commissioner, said that such talent partnerships could be rolled out in Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia.

At the time, the commission said this could address labour shortfalls in Europe in areas like healthcare, agri-food and tourism.

Some 300 places for Tunisians have already been handed out under the scheme in Belgium, France and Germany, said the senior EU official. Another 700 would be earmarked for the end of next year and possibly more should other EU states step in, he said.

But getting EU states to further ease Schengen visas in the hopes of attracting talent may be tricky.

"This is something that I have raised with the member states and we will continue to do so to avoid bottlenecks in processing of visa requests," Johansson told MEPs on Tuesday (18 July).

"Legal pathways, as you know, it's a national competence to decide for labour migration," she added.

The commission is hoping to convince member states to cooperate on getting Tunisians, and others, to get jobs in Europe. This could include training them before they leave Tunisia, said Johansson.

Part of that plan also includes creating an "EU talent pool", set to be announced in October, to further ease job flows into Europe.

The deal with Tunisia, signed on behalf of the EU by Olivér Várhelyi, EU enlargement commissioner, also includes sending Tunisians without the legal paperwork to stay in Europe back to Tunisia.

The plan to expedite those returns is set to start next week. Of the some 45,000 that fled Tunisia on boats to Italy this year, just over 5,000 were Tunisians.

Tunisia is also set to get eight new patrol vessels under the deal to intercept those fleeing at sea. Another 17 refurbished vessels, under a previous agreement, will also be delivered.

The commission says that €105m has been earmarked for migration. Of that, some €15m will be used to send some 6,000 sub-Saharan Africans in Tunisia back to their home countries through a programme overseen by the International Organization for Migration.

"All the funds that is related to migration, none of its budgetary support. Mostly it's being channelled via the UN organisations," said Johansson.

But other proposals include stepping up Tunisia's cooperation with Europol, the EU's police agency as well as the EU's border agency, Frontex. A delegation of Tunisians is now set to visit Frontex headquarters in Warsaw.

Critics worry that the deal-making with Tunisia, under the leadership of its autocrat president Kais Saied, may further embolden its crackdown on human rights and eventually backfire.

"We are now again financing an autocrat without political democratic scrutiny here in the house. And this will not be a solution. It will strengthen an autocrat in Tunisia," warned Birgit Sippel, a German socialist MEP.

A 2016 EU agreement with Turkey saw Ankara using migrants as leverage in an attempt to squeeze concessions from the European Union.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU eyes job deal with Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia
  2. Tensions and a murder at Tunisia's departure port for Lampedusa
  3. No details on new EU aid to curb migrants from Tunisia
EU eyes job deal with Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia

The European Commission wants to set up so-called "talent partnerships" with foreign states to help fill the labour gaps in the EU — on the condition they help prevent irregular migration.

Tensions and a murder at Tunisia's departure port for Lampedusa

Sfax, Tunisia's second-largest city, has become a hub for sub-Saharan migrants because it is the closest departure point for Europe, just 190km from the Italian island of Lampedusa. That's created tension with locals, who often view them as adversaries.

No details on new EU aid to curb migrants from Tunisia

The European Commission on Monday (12 June) said it cannot yet release details of €105m to prevent migrants from leaving Tunisia. But similar past proposals for Tunisia in the past may offer some clues.

Column

The dangerous decline in the EU's 'moral compass'

Dunja Mijatović, the Council of Europe's fearless commissioner for human rights, has warned of the EU's "alarming level of tolerance to serious human-rights violations [of refugees, asylum seekers and migrants]...now so frequent that they hardly register in the public consciousness."

Tensions and a murder at Tunisia's departure port for Lampedusa

Sfax, Tunisia's second-largest city, has become a hub for sub-Saharan migrants because it is the closest departure point for Europe, just 190km from the Italian island of Lampedusa. That's created tension with locals, who often view them as adversaries.

Latest News

  1. War of words on Russia mars EU-Latin America summit
  2. EU firms expected to flee Russia after Danone, Carlsberg raid
  3. Cumbersome visas complicate Tunisia jobs deal with EU
  4. How the arms industry wins whether Ukraine wins or loses
  5. What's the point of the OSCE if everyone just ignores it?
  6. EU-Latin America summit labeled 'historic', despite tension
  7. EU report tests targeting tax cuts at low-paid
  8. EU: Russia's withdrawal from Black Sea grain deal 'unjustified'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  2. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  5. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  6. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us