Wednesday

19th Jul 2023

  1. News
  2. Migration

Frontex set to reduce Greek presence amid abuse probe

  • Operation Poseidon in Greece is currently the largest joint operation under Frontex (Photo: Frontex)

By

Listen to article

The EU's border agency Frontex may shift some of its resources in Greece towards other regions more in demand.

Although not yet confirmed, EUobserver understands that this was discussed between the Warsaw-based agency and Greek authorities.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Separately, it may also withdraw the use of EU-financed Frontex vessels by Greek authorities in response to alleged abuses following video evidence obtained by The New York Times.

Hans Leijtens, the agency's executive director, has spent the past two days in Athens where conversations centred around present and future operations.

"Any concerns or questions are being thoroughly investigated," he said, in a tweet on Tuesday (18 July).

The video published by the New York Times offers evidence of Greek authorities abandoning people at sea, including a six-month old baby.

This was followed by the 14 June mass drownings of the Adriana shipwreck in the Greek search-and-rescue zone, likely killing over 500 people.

An internal Greek investigation has yet to lead to any conclusions. But according to several media investigations, the shipwreck was provoked by an overly-aggressive Greek coast guard.

Joint Operation Poseidon

The possible partial shift of resources from its joint Operation Poseidon, first launched in 2011, comes as the intensity of arrivals from Turkey to Greece declines.

Last month, the agency said half of arrivals to the EU came through the Central Mediterranean, totalling more than 50,000 detections from January to May.

In comparison, the route from Turkey towards Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria fell by 35 percent to just over 10,000, it said.

But this drop also comes with almost daily reports of illegal pushbacks in the Aegean Sea from the Greek side.

However, the intensity of those pushbacks also appears to be subsiding, according to Aegean Boat Report, an NGO.

The NGO said that so far this month, only one life raft had been found drifting in the Aegean Sea. This compares to 10 last month and 44 life rafts in July of last year.

"Due to pressure from the international community, and lately Frontex, it seems Greek authorities have been forced to change some of their inhumane and illegal practices against people arriving on Greek islands," it said, also on Tuesday.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Frontex chief ambivalent on pulling out of Greece
  2. Frontex silent on report to withdraw from Greece
  3. EU relying on 'ineffective' Greek body to probe pushback video
Frontex chief ambivalent on pulling out of Greece

The head of the EU's border agency, Hans Leijtens, is making a case for Frontex to remain in Greece — after the agency's fundamental rights officer reportedly recommended suspending Frontex's operations there.

EU relying on 'ineffective' Greek body to probe pushback video

The European Commission says it cannot act on latest revelations by the New York Times of illegal pushbacks of asylum-seekers until authorities in Greece first conduct a national investigation. Critics say those same authorities are politically compromised and ineffective.

Column

The dangerous decline in the EU's 'moral compass'

Dunja Mijatović, the Council of Europe's fearless commissioner for human rights, has warned of the EU's "alarming level of tolerance to serious human-rights violations [of refugees, asylum seekers and migrants]...now so frequent that they hardly register in the public consciousness."

Latest News

  1. Frontex set to reduce Greek presence amid abuse probe
  2. Russia now 'totally unsafe' for foreign firms, EU warns
  3. A Ukraine land-for-peace deal should be off the table
  4. War of words on Russia mars EU-Latin America summit
  5. EU firms expected to flee Russia after Danone, Carlsberg raid
  6. Cumbersome visas complicate Tunisia jobs deal with EU
  7. How the arms industry wins whether Ukraine wins or loses
  8. What's the point of the OSCE if everyone just ignores it?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us