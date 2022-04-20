EU welcome for Ukraine refugees — a new gold standard?

Amid the horrors of the war in Ukraine, Europe's response to the Ukrainian people fleeing is one of very few heartening events.

European countries and cities have been quick to set up reception centres to welcome people fleeing the war, to gather food, clothes, medicines and other goods, and to send humanitarian convoys to war-torn regions.

Train companies and airlines are providing free tickets to Ukrainians fleeing the war. Many European families are volunteering to host Ukrain...