Revealed: Dozens died after Italy ignored Frontex warning of adrift boat in 2024

Italian authorities waited 40 hours before issuing an emergency alert for a boat with around 80 people adrift in the Mediterranean Sea after an initial sighting in March 2024 by the EU’s border and coast guard agency Frontex.
A passing charity rescue vessel came to their rescue days later, saying at least 60 people had died as a result of the delayed response...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
