euobserver
Juncker: "We have Britain in mind, because these questions are interlinked" (Photo: EUobserver)

EU eyes 'specific' Swiss deal on migrants

Migration
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission is “OK” to make a “Swiss-specific” pact on immigration, even if it has an impact on upcoming talks with the UK.

The commission head, Jean-Claude Juncker, issued the comment after a meeting with Swiss president Johann Schneider-Ammann in Zurich on Monday (19 September).

“We’ve moved closer on some points. That the [Swiss] government wants to privilege Swiss employees on the job market is OK for me if it takes in the framework of mutual recognition”, he sai...

Migration

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU and Swiss still at odds on migrant quotas
