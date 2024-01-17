Ad
War and global conflict will drive more people to seek protection in the EU in 2024, says the ICMPD (Photo: UNRWA)

Anti-asylum election rhetoric spurs arrivals, says migrant chief

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Extremist political messaging on clamping down on asylum ahead of elections may actually drive more people towards Europe, says a Vienna-based institute.

Michael Spindelegger, who leads the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), says people will attempt to arrive in the EU before any promised electoral crackdown against asylum seekers are imposed.

"We know because we are dealing with the countries of origin and that potential migrants are looking at this ve...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

