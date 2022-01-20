Macron promises strong EU borders

Obligatory detentions, more security screening, and faster deportations - these are the French EU presidency's migration priorities, in a right-wing home affairs agenda.
Immigration did not take centre stage in French president Emmanuel Macron's speech in the EU Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday (19 January).
But what he did say emphasised keeping people out.
"We must protect our external borders, including by developing a rapid-intervention [military] force ... to buil...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.