Orban spins migrant vote result, as EU celebrates

European politicians have welcomed the outcome of Hungary's quota referendum, while the government in Budapest started a massive spin to limit the political fallout.
Despite giving overwhelming support to the government's rejection of the EU's mandatory quotas, less than 50 percent of voters turned up, making the referendum legally invalid.
According to the final results, 98 percent voted in support of prime minister Viktor Orban's rejection of mandatory migration quotas.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
