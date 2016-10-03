Ad
euobserver
Viktor Orban after he casted his ballot. The Hungarian prime minister says the referendum has validated his battle with Brussels. (Photo: Reuters)

Orban spins migrant vote result, as EU celebrates

Migration
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European politicians have welcomed the outcome of Hungary's quota referendum, while the government in Budapest started a massive spin to limit the political fallout.

Despite giving overwhelming support to the government's rejection of the EU's mandatory quotas, less than 50 percent of voters turned up, making the referendum legally invalid.

According to the final results, 98 percent voted in support of prime minister Viktor Orban's rejection of mandatory migration quotas.

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Hungary steps up campaign on migration referendum
Orban suffers setback in migration referendum
EU should kick out Hungary, says Luxembourg minister
Viktor Orban after he casted his ballot. The Hungarian prime minister says the referendum has validated his battle with Brussels. (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections