Rescue crew face 20 years jail for saving migrants

Four defendants who saved several hundred people from drowning in three different rescues in the Mediterranean Sea now risk lengthy jail time in Italy.
Among them is Kathrin Schmidt.
Along with three other defendants, she will soon be facing a judge in Sicily for having worked on the impounded civil rescue boat Iuventa.
"We are now facing 20 years in prison," she told reporters on Tuesday (17 May).
On Saturday, they will attend a preliminary hearing at the Tribunal of...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
