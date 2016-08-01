Turkey threatens to scrap migrant deal with EU, again

Turkey has threatened to scrap a migrant swap deal with the EU unless it waives visas, amid a sudden upsurge of Aegean sea crossings into Greece.

Foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said his country would no longer abide by the deal should the EU fail to lift short-term visa restrictions on Turks.

"If visa liberalisation does not follow, we will be forced to back away from the deal on taking back [refugees] and the agreement of 18 March," he told Germany's daily Frankfurter Allgemei...