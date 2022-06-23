UN envoy: Greece breaking international rights law

Greece is in violation of international human rights law, according to UN special envoy Mary Lawlor.
Speaking to reporters in Athens on Wednesday (22 June), Lawlor said Greek registration rules on NGOs working on migration and asylum are discriminatory.
"The register has to be amended and it can't be discriminatory and it can't be disproportionate," she said.
"It has to be in compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which it isn't," she said...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
