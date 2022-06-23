Ad
euobserver
Asylum seekers and refugees in Greece rely heavily on NGOs for support (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

UN envoy: Greece breaking international rights law

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Greece is in violation of international human rights law, according to UN special envoy Mary Lawlor.

Speaking to reporters in Athens on Wednesday (22 June), Lawlor said Greek registration rules on NGOs working on migration and asylum are discriminatory.

"The register has to be amended and it can't be discriminatory and it can't be disproportionate," she said.

"It has to be in compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which it isn't," she said...



Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

New Greek rules stigmatise NGOs working with migrants
People helping migrants 'increasingly persecuted in EU'


Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.



