UN envoy: Greece breaking international rights law

Greece is in violation of international human rights law, according to UN special envoy Mary Lawlor.

Speaking to reporters in Athens on Wednesday (22 June), Lawlor said Greek registration rules on NGOs working on migration and asylum are discriminatory.

"The register has to be amended and it can't be discriminatory and it can't be disproportionate," she said.

"It has to be in compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which it isn't," she said...