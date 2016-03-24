Aid agencies suspending operations in Greece

An increasing number of aid agencies in Greece are partially suspending operations in protest at the conditions of detained and stranded migrants seeking asylum.
The move follows the launch of an EU-Turkey deal to stem the flow of irregular migration to the Greek islands on Sunday (20 March).
The plan hinges on rapidly returning smuggled migrants back to Turkey in the hope of discouraging others from taking a similar journey.
But Human Rights Watch on Thursday (24 March) sa...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
