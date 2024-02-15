EU states embedded 'Rwanda clause' into new asylum rules

A so-called 'Rwanda clause' slipped into the overhaul of EU asylum law will undermine the UN refugee convention, say critics.
Coined after failed efforts by the UK to offshore asylum to Rwanda, the EU Council, representing member states, embedded the clause into the regulation dealing with asylum procedures.
The bill has already generated criticism by campaigners, who say it will lead to a mushrooming of detention-like centres,...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
