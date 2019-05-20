Ad
euobserver
Marine Le Pen. The far-right's rise at the national level is linked to its adoption of Islamophobia and anti-migration stances in lieu of outright extremism (Photo: Reuters)

Europe's far-right - united in diversity?

Migration
EU Political
Opinion
by Rossella Marino and Florian Trauner, Brussels,

Italy's Matteo Salvini is currently driving the unification of Europe's right-wing populists.

In the wake of the last European Parliament election in 2014, far-right populist parties split in three political groupings.

The group called Europe of Nations and Freedom has contained Marine Le Pen's French National Rally, Salvini's League and Geert Wilders' Party for Freedom.

This group is now meant to expand and develop into a

MigrationEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Orban edges closer to Salvini's anti-migrant alliance
Austria EU presidency seeks 'mandatory solidarity' on Dublin
Don't fear the eurosceptics
Le Pen courts Salvini, Farage for 'biggest group possible'
Marine Le Pen. The far-right's rise at the national level is linked to its adoption of Islamophobia and anti-migration stances in lieu of outright extremism (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

MigrationEU PoliticalOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections