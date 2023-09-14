Most EU states didn't resettle a single refugee in 2023

The resettlement of vetted refugees continues to shrink throughout the European Union at a time of increasing humanitarian needs, conflicts, and crises around the world.
The majority of member states have yet to resettle a single refugee this year, posing questions on a European Commission initiative to drum up pledges on one of the few legal pathways people have to enter European territory for protection.
"So far this year, we've seen them resettle just over 5,000 people," said I...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
