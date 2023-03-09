Ad
euobserver
The Hellenic Coast Guard stopped 32 boats carrying 1108 people in the first week of this year, a 125 percent increase compared to the first week of 2022. (Photo: Freedom House)

UN envoy criticises Greece for human right defenders crackdown

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A UN human rights official has spoken out against the Greek state for cracking down on people helping asylum seekers.

Although dated from December, the official communication was only released to the public on Thursday (9 March) by Mary Lawlor, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders.

In it, she raises "serious concern" on criminal investigations opened a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

NGO rebuts Athens' charge of aiding people smugglers
Greece faces possible court over 'prison-like' EU-funded migration centres
The Hellenic Coast Guard stopped 32 boats carrying 1108 people in the first week of this year, a 125 percent increase compared to the first week of 2022. (Photo: Freedom House)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections