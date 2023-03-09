UN envoy criticises Greece for human right defenders crackdown

A UN human rights official has spoken out against the Greek state for cracking down on people helping asylum seekers.
Although dated from December, the official communication was only released to the public on Thursday (9 March) by Mary Lawlor, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders.
In it, she raises "serious concern" on criminal investigations opened a...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
