Ad
euobserver
Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and far-right Italian prime minister Georgia Meloni with Tunisia’s autocratic leader Kais Saied in June 2023 (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

How the EU sought to offshore migration ahead of the elections

Migration
EU Political
EU Elections
by Wester van Gaal and Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Recent EU agreements with Tunisia, Egypt and Mauritania come with promises of reforms, economic stability, and a mix of programmes that span education to energy.

But at their core is the EU's prerogative to stem irregular migration primarily towards Italy and Spain amid budgetary concessions to governments with their own motives.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU PoliticalEU Elections

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

EU proclaims new 'golden age' in relations with Egypt
EU Commission at a loss over latest snub from Tunisia
EU signs gas deal with Egypt's rights abusing leadership
Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and far-right Italian prime minister Georgia Meloni with Tunisia’s autocratic leader Kais Saied in June 2023 (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

MigrationEU PoliticalEU Elections

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections