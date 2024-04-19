How the EU sought to offshore migration ahead of the elections

Recent EU agreements with Tunisia, Egypt and Mauritania come with promises of reforms, economic stability, and a mix of programmes that span education to energy.
But at their core is the EU's prerogative to stem irregular migration primarily towards Italy and Spain amid budgetary concessions to governments with their own motives.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
