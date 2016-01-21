Ad
German interior minister Thomas de Maiziere is piling on the pressure to maintain border checks (Photo: The Joneses)

Germany announces indefinite border checks

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Domestic pressure is mounting for Germany to extend border control checks amid further rifts within Chancellor Angela Merkel's grand coalition.

Interior minister Thomas de Maiziere told German radio MDR info on Wednesday (20 January) the border control checks, first introduced last September, would not be lifted for the foreseeable future.

"I don't foresee a moment when we can end it," he said.

De Maiziere's announcement follows heightened tensions over Merkel's open asylum ...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

German interior minister Thomas de Maiziere is piling on the pressure to maintain border checks (Photo: The Joneses)

Migration

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

