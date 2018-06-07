Austria takes lead on migrant camps outside EU

People seeking refuge from war and poverty could be corralled into "unattractive" detention centres outside the EU if one European clique gets its way.

The project comes as EU capitals lose faith in joint asylum laws, taking matters into their own hands instead.

"It's really not a project of the Austrian [EU] presidency. It's a national project we share with Denmark and a small group of other member states," Austrian leader Sebastian Kurz said in Brussels on Wednesday (7 June). <...