Far-right Austrian party leader Heinz-Christian Strache (r) at Wednesday's EU talks, alongside (from left to right) Frans Timmermans, Sebastian Kurz and Jean-Claude Juncker (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Austria takes lead on migrant camps outside EU

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

People seeking refuge from war and poverty could be corralled into "unattractive" detention centres outside the EU if one European clique gets its way.

The project comes as EU capitals lose faith in joint asylum laws, taking matters into their own hands instead.

"It's really not a project of the Austrian [EU] presidency. It's a national project we share with Denmark and a small group of other member states," Austrian leader Sebastian Kurz said in Brussels on Wednesday (7 June). <...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

