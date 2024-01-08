EU needs a million migrants yearly, says EU commission

The EU needs a million migrants annually to make up for a demographic shortfall, says the European Commission.
The comments made in Athens, Greece on Monday (8 January) by EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson come on the back of Europe's ongoing struggle to attract top talent.
The EU's working-age population declines by around a million every year, Johansson said.
"That means that legal migration should grow more ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
