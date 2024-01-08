Ad
euobserver
Ylva Johansson (l) in Athens said the EU needs to attract at least 1m migrants annually due to a demographic shortfall (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU needs a million migrants yearly, says EU commission

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU needs a million migrants annually to make up for a demographic shortfall, says the European Commission.

The comments made in Athens, Greece on Monday (8 January) by EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson come on the back of Europe's ongoing struggle to attract top talent.

The EU's working-age population declines by around a million every year, Johansson said.

"That means that legal migration should grow more ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Hungary only EU state against bill to attract skilled migrants
EU turns to legal migrants to fill labour shortages
Ylva Johansson (l) in Athens said the EU needs to attract at least 1m migrants annually due to a demographic shortfall (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections